Hot Air Balloon in Varanasi- Know Price, Dates and how to book?

Hot air balloon in Varanasi: A hot air balloon event is being organised in Varanasi from November 17 to November 19. The hot air balloon rides will take people up to height of 1,000 feet, enabling them to enjoy the beautiful views of the area.

There will be 11 hot air balloons that will be part of the hot air balloon event in Varanasi, as per Varanasi District Commissioner Deepak Agrawal. The hot air balloon rides will be a promotional event and efforts are on to turn it into a regular event in Varanasi.

Hot Air Balloon Varanasi Dates: November 17-19

Hot Air Balloon Price: Rs 500 per person

Hot Air Balloon ride duration: 45 minutes

Hot Air Balloon Rides in Varanasi: All you need to know

•In one hot air balloon, around thirty people will be allowed to fly and it will go up to 1000 feet.

•People will be able to enjoy the beautiful views of Varanasi through these hot air balloons.

•The tourism department has fixed the hot air balloon price at Rs 500 per person.

•A total of four stations have been built around Varanasi to facilitate take-off and landing of the hot air balloons.

•Hot air balloon stations-CHS Sports Ground, BLW Sports Ground, Domri and Sigra Stadium have been made stations for flying hot air balloons.

Will the hot air balloon rides be safe?

•Varanasi District Commissioner Deepak Agrawal informed that eight pilots have been called to fly the hot air balloons, among whom seven are from foreign nations.

•The hot air balloon rides will be conducted under ATC supervision.

•The four stations will fly the hot air balloons safely with mutual coordination.

•The hot air balloons will be flown for 45 minutes in the morning.

Background

A ten-day long hot air festival was held on the bank of River Ganga in December 2017. The festival was organised by a private tour operator - Tour Assistant India - in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Tourism department to explore the scope of adventure tourism in the city.

The pilot project aimed to check the feasibility of the project to make it a permanent adventure to attract more tourists to the city. The hot air balloon rides were affordable and were priced at Rs 500 per head.