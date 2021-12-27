How to register children for Covid vaccination? - Know steps to register your child on Cowin portal

Register children for Covid vaccination: Children between the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN platform from January 1, 2022, informed Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief.

The children can be registered for covid vaccination using their 10th student ID card, as some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards.

Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1. We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards: Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25, 2021 that the centre will begin vaccination for children between the age group of 15-18 years from January 3, 2022.

Which vaccine will be administered to the children?

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be the only COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered to the children between the age group of 15-18 years as of now, as per Dr. NK Arora, Chairman of Covid Task Force working group, NTAGI. He assured that the vaccine has shown a very good immune response in children in its clinical trials. Covaxin received DGCI's approval on December 24th for emergency use in children above 12 years.

Steps to register children on CoWIN

1. Open CoWIN app directly or through Aarogya Setu aap.

2. Register using the mobile number of one of the parents or any other mobile number.

3. Enter the OTP received on the mobile number and proceed to verify.

4. Update the child's identity proof under the new category on the Cowin homepage. The necessary modification is being done of the portal( The option will be available from January 1st)

5.The child can be registered using either their Aadhaar card or their 10th ID card.

6. After updating identity proof, you can book the vaccination slot at a preferred time at a nearby vaccination centre.

Note- Only Covaxin will be used to vaccinate the children between 15-18 years as of now.

Will walk-ins be allowed for children's vaccination?

It is not yet clear where prior registration on Cowin will be mandatory for children or not. So far, the centre has said that vaccine registration for children will open on January 1st.

Senior citizens to require Comorbidities certificate for precautionary dose of COVID-19

The citizens above 60 years, who are eligible for the precautionary dose of COVID-19, will have to get a medical certificate, signed by any registered medical practitioner to take the precaution dose, informed CoWIN Chief RS Sharma. The certificate can be uploaded on Cowin or carried along as a hard copy to the vaccination centre. The precautionary dose will be available from January 10th and should only be taken upon advise of a doctor.

People above 60 years of age will need a 'comorbidities certificate' to take the COVID-19 precautionary dose: National Health Authority (NHA) CEO, Dr. R S Sharma



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/DF4KvUJvf2 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

This was also announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on December 25. PM Modi had also announced precaution dose of COVID vaccine for Healthcare and Frontline Workers starting from January 10, 2022.

The twenty medical comorbidities criteria include - diabetes, kidney disease or on dialysis, cardiovascular diseases, stemcell transplant, cancer, cirrhosis, sickle cell disease, current prolonged use of steroids or immunosuppressant drugs, Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness and Severe respiratory disease with hospitalizations in last two years.