IBDC: Government launches India’s first national repository for life science data

Life Science data: Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on November 10, 2022, unveiled India’s first national repository for life science data, generated from publicly-funded research in the country. The Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) which is established at the Regional Centre of Biotechnology has a data storage capacity of four petabytes. It is also home to the ‘Brahm’- High-Performance Computing Facility. As per Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) is committed to the spirit of data sharing as per FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) principles.

Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC): Why it is significant for India?

The Executive Director of IBDC, Prof Sudhanshu Vrati while talking about the significance of the Centre said that the life sciences data was till now stored in data repositories in the United States and Europe and a need was felt to house the data within the country.

Indian Biological Data Centre: Key Points

1. India’s first national repository for life science data, the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) has been established in Faridabad, Haryana.

2. As per the BIOTECH-PRIDE guidelines of the Government of India, IBDC is mandated to archive all life science data generated from publicly-funded research in India.

3. The Centre, supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), has been established at the Regional Centre of Biotechnology, Faridabad with a data disaster recovery site at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

4. The Centre also hosts an online Dashboard for the genomic surveillance data generated by the INSACOG labs that provide customized data submission, access, data analysis services, and real-time SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring across India.

5. The data submission and access portals for other data types are under development and will be launched shortly.

Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC): Functions

The Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh informed that the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) has started nucleotide data submission services via two data portals- the ‘Indian Nucleotide Data Archive (INDA)’ and ‘Indian Nucleotide Data Archive- Controlled Access (INDA-CA)’. It has accumulated over 200 billion bases from 2,08,055 submissions from more than 50 research labs across India.

The computational infrastructure at IBDC has also been made available for researchers interested in performing computational-intensive analysis.

What is life sciences data?

Life Science refers to the study of living organisms, including humans, microbes, plants, animals, and fungi. Life Sciences generates massive amounts of data, which can be extracted and analyzed.

