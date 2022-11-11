Veerangana Sewa Kendra: Single window facility launched for welfare, grievance redressal of Army’s Veer Naris

‘Veerangana Sewa Kendra’, a single-window facility, has been launched by the Indian Army for the welfare and grievance redressal of Veer Naris. The widow of a member of the armed forces, who has laid down his life for the country, whether in a war or in a military operation, is called ‘Veer Nari’.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement, “Taking yet another step in leveraging technology, the Indian Army with a motto of ‘Taking Care of our Own, No Matter What’ launched a single-window facility named ‘Veerangana Sewa Kendra’ for the welfare and grievance redressal of ‘veer naris’.

Veerangana Sewa Kendra was inaugurated by the President of the Army Wives Welfare Association on the premises of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans in Delhi Cantonment.

Veerangana Sewa Kendra: How will it work?

1. Veeranagan Sewa Kendra will be available as a service of the Indian Army Veterans Portal.

2. The system will cater to the registering of grievances with tracking, monitoring, and regular feedback of the applicant.

3. Veer Naris or the next of kin will have multiple means for approaching the Veerangana Sewa Kendra through SMS, telephone, WhatsApp, posts, e-mail, and walk-ins to seek assistance.

4. The stakeholders can also monitor the status of grievances through customer relationship management software and the applicant will receive regular status updates through SMS and email.

What makes Veeranagan Sewa Kendra Unique?

Veer Naris has been employed as the Veerangana Sewa Kendra Staff to maintain the inherent connection and empathy with the beneficiaries.

Veeranagan Sewa Kendra is one of its kind initiatives by the Indian Army towards extending genuine care and support to his widows and veer naris and the next kin.

Who is a Veer Nari?

The widow of the defence personnel who has laid down his life for the defence of the nation whether in a war or in a military operation and whose death is attributable to the military service is known as ‘Veer Naris’. In the defence parlance, they are not called war widows anymore.

