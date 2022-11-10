Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary notified as Tamil Nadu’s 17th Wildlife Sanctuary

Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary UPSC: The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared an area in the reserve forests of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri as the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Comprising an expanse of 686.406 sq.km, the sanctuary will be part of a protected landscape contiguous with the forests that currently constitute the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary which is shared between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The announcement regarding the 17th Wildlife Sanctuary of Tamil Nadu was made by the Chief Minister of State M.K. Stalin. He also said that this significant step along with the TN Green Climate Company’s missions will go a long way in conserving the rich biodiversity of the state.

I'm happy to announce that the GoTN has notified 'Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary' as the 17th Wildlife Sanctuary in TN. This significant step along with the TN Green Climate Company's missions will go a long way in conserving the rich biodiversity of our State. pic.twitter.com/oaMiGLw6bh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 8, 2022

Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary: Key Details

1. Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary was notified under Section 26-A of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

2. The sanctuary will connect Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary of Tamil Nadu with Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in neighboring Karnataka thereby forming a large, contiguous network of protected areas of wildlife.

3. The landscape maintains further continuity to the Nilgiri Biosphere through Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, Billigiri Rangaswamy Temple, Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, and Erode District.

Species in Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary

1. Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, covering the reserve forest areas in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, is home to 35 species of mammals, 238 species of birds, Leith’s soft-shell turtles, smooth-coated otters, marsh crocodile, and four-horned antelopes.

2. Grizzled giant squirrels and Lesser Fish Eagles which are exclusively dependent on the Cauvery River and its riverine forest system are also found here.

3. These species are also red-listed and in urgent need of focused conservation and protection of their habitat.

4. The area has a unique ecological, faunal, and floral significance. It is also an important elephant habitat in Southern India.

Tiger Reserves in TN

Efforts taken to conserve the tigers in BRT Tiger Reserve and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve have created a spillover effect and tigers have begun to occupy their traditional ranges where they have been locally extinct for a few decades.

The forest areas of the new sanctuary are part of the prey base and the area can support tigers once again as it had in the past. It will also support the conservation of leopards and other red-listed large carnivores.

ICC Hall of Fame: Chanderpaul, Edwards & Qadir inducted in the prestigious list of cricket legends