ICC Hall of Fame: Chanderpaul, Edwards & Qadir inducted in the prestigious list of cricket legends

ICC Hall of Fame 2022: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 8, 2022, announced the latest legends who have joined the prestigious list of cricketing greats that make up the ICC Hall of Fame. Following a voting process that included the existing Hall of Famers, media representatives plus senior executives from FICA and ICC, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Charlotte Edwards, and Abdul Qadir have become inductees number 107, 108, and 109 respectively. The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the greatest players ever who have graced the game throughout its rich history.

ICC Hall of Fame: Inductees honoured

Following the tradition, all three of the new inductees were honoured in a special presentation ceremony. It took place prior to the start of play at the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on November 9.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Abdul Qadir and Charlotte Edwards inducted into #ICC's Hall of Fame



Read: https://t.co/aVugzBuXm1 pic.twitter.com/iBOdV02zXd — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2022

ICC Hall of Fame: Significance

As per the ICC Chief Executive, the ICC Hall of Fame continues to celebrate the iconic individuals that have shaped the history of cricket.

Only the very best are honoured in this way and it is wonderful to commemorate the lasting contributions of Shivnarine, Charlotte, and Abdul. These three ambassadors enjoyed tremendous success on the international stage and are deserving of their status as the ICC Hall of Famers.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: Key details

Chanderpaul is one of the most recognizable figures in the history of West Indies Cricket.

He made his debut at the age of 19 and began to excel against the opposition bowlers with an unorthodox batting technique.

Registering 13 half-centuries before his maiden Test Century arrives, Chanderpaul became the rock of the West Indies batting lineup over a 21-year international career.

Chanderpaul became the second West Indian to reach 10,000 Test runs. Not limited to the longest format, he also excelled in ODIs, amassing 8, 778 runs.

Charlotte Edwards: Career Highlights

Charlotte Edwards, over the course of a 20-year international career, became one of the most significant players in the history of women’s cricket.

She started her journey as an English professional cricketer as a 16-year-old and soon announced herself by striking a world record unbeaten 173 against Ireland.

She became captain of the team in 2006 and inspired England to numerous Ashes victories at home and away.

When she retired in 2016, Edwards left as a leading female run-scorer in both ODI’s and T20Is.

Abdul Qadir: Highlights

Qadir passed away in 2019 but his influence on the game in Pakistan and the wider world is still felt strongly.

Qadir was renowned for outfoxing some of the greatest batters in the game with his dynamic action and majestic variation.

His 326 wickets across his 13-year career place him third in the list of Pakistan’s all-time prolific spinners.

In limited-overs cricket, Qadir was a pioneer in wrist spin techniques and he proved to be a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s 1983 and 1987 World Cup Campaigns.

Government permits rupee settlement in export promotion schemes