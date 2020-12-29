ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli wins Player of Decade, MS Dhoni wins Spirit of Cricket Award of Decade

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won two prestigious awards at the ICC Awards of the Decade - Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer with over 10,000 ODI runs in the ICC Awards period and most hundreds. Speaking on his win, Kohli said that his only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and said that stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field.

"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field."



📽️ Virat Kohli reacts to winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MF7LDRhg3v — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for his grand gesture of recalling England batsman Ian Bell to the crease after a bizarre run out in the Trent Bridge Test against England in 2011.

Virat Kohli claims two top ICC Awards of the Decade honours

1. Sir Garfield Sobers award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade 2. ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Decade Virat Kohli stats during ICC Awards Period (January 1, 2011- October 7, 2020) Format Matches Runs Avg. 100s/50s ODI 208 10388 61.83 39/ 48 Test 86 7240 53.62 27/ 22 T20I 80 2768 50.32 24 50s Virat Kohli has won two prestigious individual ICC honours after becoming the only player to be in all three ICC Men’s Teams of the Decade. 🏅 ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011

🏆 ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013

🎖️ Test series win in Australia in 2018



Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade MS Dhoni was unanimously chosen by fans for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade following for his decision to recall Ian Bell after a controversial run out in the 2011 India vs England Nottingham Test. He had won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2011 as well for the incident. 🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏



The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 What had happened? During the final ball of the afternoon session on the third day of the test, Ian Bell was run out at 137 after he mistakenly assumed that the ball had reached the boundary for four and had gone off to talk to his batting partner Eoin Morgan while India's Abhinav Mukund hit the ball on the stumps. The Indian team led by then captain MS Dhoni decided to retract its run out appeal and recall Ian Bell to the crease keeping in mind the spirit of the game, as getting him out in that manner would have contravened the spirit. Bell was able to add 22 more runs before getting caught at the slip. Bell was quoted saying after the match that he did not know till the last minute that he would be going back out and was in full praise of the Indian team for handling the situation fantastically, keeping in mind the spirit of the game. ICC Awards of the Decade: Full List Sir Garfield Sobers Awards for ICC Men's Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India) The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade 🙌



🏏 Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396

💯 Most hundreds: 66

🙌 Most fifties: 94

🅰️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97

🏆 2011 @cricketworldcup champion pic.twitter.com/lw0wTNlzGi — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Player of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia) The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade 🙌



🏏 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period

☝️ 213 wickets

🤯 Four-time @T20WorldCup champion

🏆 @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion



A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020