ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli wins Player of Decade, MS Dhoni wins Spirit of Cricket Award of Decade

1. Sir Garfield Sobers award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade
2. ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Decade
Virat Kohli stats during ICC Awards Period (January 1, 2011- October 7, 2020)
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Avg.
|
100s/50s
|ODI
|208
|10388
|61.83
|39/ 48
|Test
|86
|7240
|53.62
|27/ 22
|T20I
|80
|2768
|50.32
|24 50s
Virat Kohli has won two prestigious individual ICC honours after becoming the only player to be in all three ICC Men’s Teams of the Decade.
🏅 ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
🏆 ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013
🎖️ Test series win in Australia in 2018
Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade
MS Dhoni was unanimously chosen by fans for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade following for his decision to recall Ian Bell after a controversial run out in the 2011 India vs England Nottingham Test. He had won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2011 as well for the incident.
🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu
What had happened?
During the final ball of the afternoon session on the third day of the test, Ian Bell was run out at 137 after he mistakenly assumed that the ball had reached the boundary for four and had gone off to talk to his batting partner Eoin Morgan while India's Abhinav Mukund hit the ball on the stumps.
The Indian team led by then captain MS Dhoni decided to retract its run out appeal and recall Ian Bell to the crease keeping in mind the spirit of the game, as getting him out in that manner would have contravened the spirit. Bell was able to add 22 more runs before getting caught at the slip.
Bell was quoted saying after the match that he did not know till the last minute that he would be going back out and was in full praise of the Indian team for handling the situation fantastically, keeping in mind the spirit of the game.
ICC Awards of the Decade: Full List
Sir Garfield Sobers Awards for ICC Men's Player of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)
The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade 🙌— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
🏏 Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396
💯 Most hundreds: 66
🙌 Most fifties: 94
🅰️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97
🏆 2011 @cricketworldcup champion pic.twitter.com/lw0wTNlzGi
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Player of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)
The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade 🙌— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
🏏 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period
☝️ 213 wickets
🤯 Four-time @T20WorldCup champion
🏆 @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion
A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS