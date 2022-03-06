ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs
ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Score: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on March 6, 2022.
While batting first, India put up a total of 244 runs for the loss of 7 wickets at the end of 50 overs. Indian bowlers led by
Rajeshwari Gayakwad who picked up 4 wickets for 31 runs and Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana who picked up two wickets each helped reduce Pakistan to 137 all out in just 43 overs.
That's that from #INDvPAK game at #CWC22.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 6, 2022
Pakistan are bowled out for 137 in 43 overs.#TeamIndia WIN by 107 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/ilSub2ptIC #INDvPAK #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/jmP7xCPowi
ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match highlights
- India was 96/ 1 initially and slipped to 114/ 6. It was the record breaking 122-run partnership for the 7th wicket between Sneh Rana, who scored 53 runs off 48 balls and remained not out and Pooja Vastrakar who scored 67 runs off 59 balls that helped India women reach 244/ 7 at the end of 50 overs.
- Pooja Vastrakar hit a fifty on her World Cup debut, paving way for a significant innings for both the crickter and the Indian team.
Brilliant win for #TeamIndia!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022
The partnership between Sneh & Pooja got us back in the game when we were 114/6. The best thing the two did was to rotate strike smartly & convert 2s into 3s & didn’t miss out on putting loose deliveries away.
Their mindset helped us win.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BxDLU3yTa9
- India had won the toss earlier in the day and decided to bat first.
- Three Indians hit half centuries in total including Smriti Mandhana, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana.
- Sneh Raha also contributed with the ball by picking up two crucial wickets.
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad's four wicket spell almost sealed the deal for India.
- Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswami chipped in as well with two wickets each, which helped India bundle out Pakistan for 137 runs.
- Pooja Vastrakar was named the player of the match for her well made 67 in 59 balls.
A very well deserved Player of the Match award for @Vastrakarp25 for her brilliant knock of 67 off 59 deliveries.#TeamIndia #CWC22 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/vL0snwIjAu— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 6, 2022
ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match scorecard
|
India Women
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|S/R
|
Smriti Mandhana
c & b Anam Amin
|52
|75
|3
|1
|69.33
|
Shafali Verma
b Diana Baig
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|
Deepti Sharma
b Nashra Sandhu
|40
|57
|2
|0
|70.18
|
Mithali Raj (C)
c Diana Baig b Nashra Sandhu
|9
|36
|0
|0
|25.00
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
lbw b Nida Dar
|5
|14
|0
|0
|35.71
|
Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper)
b Nida Dar
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|
Sneh Rana
not out
|53
|48
|4
|0
|110.42
|
Pooja Vastrakar
b Fatima Sana
|67
|59
|8
|0
|113.56
|
Jhulan Goswami
not out
|6
|3
|1
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|11
|(NB 3, W 7, LB 1)
|Total runs
|244
|(7 wkts, 50 overs)
|
Yet to bat
Meghna Singh · Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
Fall of wickets
4/1 (S. Verma, 2.6 ov) · 96/2 (D. Sharma, 21.6 ov) · 98/3 (S. Mandhana, 24.1 ov) · 108/4 (H. Kaur, 28.4 ov) · 112/5 (R. Ghosh, 30.5 ov) · 114/6 (M. Raj, 33.1 ov) · 236/7 (P. Vastrakar, 49.1 ov)
|Pakistan Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|
Diana Baig
|10.0
|1
|61
|1
|6.10
|Anam Amin
|10.0
|1
|43
|1
|4.30
|Nida Dar
|10.0
|1
|45
|2
|4.50
|Fatima Sana
|10.0
|0
|58
|1
|5.80
|Nashra Sandhu
|10.0
|0
|36
|2
|3.60
|
Pakistan Women
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|S/R
|
Sidra Ameen
c Richa Ghosh b Jhulan Goswami
|30
|64
|3
|0
|46.88
|
Javeria Khan
c Jhulan Goswami b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|11
|28
|1
|0
|39.29
|
Bismah Maroof (C)
c Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma
|15
|25
|2
|0
|60.00
|
Omaima Sohail
c Deepti Sharma b Sneh Rana
|5
|4
|0
|0
|125.00
|
Nida Dar
c Richa Ghosh b Jhulan Goswami
|4
|10
|0
|0
|40.00
|
Aliya Riaz
st Richa Ghosh b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|11
|23
|0
|0
|47.83
|
Fatima Sana
lbw b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|17
|35
|1
|0
|48.57
|
Sidra Nawaz (W)
lbw b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|12
|19
|1
|0
|63.16
|
Diana Baig
c Harmanpreet Kaur b Meghna Singh
|24
|35
|2
|0
|68.57
|
Nashra Sandhu
c Richa Ghosh b Sneh Rana
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|
Anam Amin
not out
|5
|10
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|3
|(W 2, B 1)
|Total runs
|137
|(10 wkts, 43 ov)
|
Fall of wickets
28/1 (J. Khan, 10.6 ov) · 53/2 (B. Maroof, 17.4 ov) · 58/3 (U. Sohail, 18.2 ov) · 67/4 (S. Ameen, 21.2 ov) · 70/5 (N. Dar, 23.1 ov) · 87/6 (A. Riaz, 29.6 ov) · 98/7 (F. Sana, 33.1 ov) · 113/8 (S. Nawaz, 35.5 ov) · 114/9 (N. Sandhu, 36.5 ov) · 137/10 (D. Baig, 42.6 ov)
|India Women Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Jhulan Goswami
|10.0
|1
|26
|2
|2.60
|Meghna Singh
|7.0
|3
|21
|1
|3.00
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|10.0
|0
|31
|4
|3.10
|Deepti Sharma
|7.0
|0
|31
|1
|4.43
|Sneh Rana
|9.0
|0
|27
|2
|3.00
