ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Score: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on March 6, 2022.

While batting first, India put up a total of 244 runs for the loss of 7 wickets at the end of 50 overs. Indian bowlers led by

Rajeshwari Gayakwad who picked up 4 wickets for 31 runs and Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana who picked up two wickets each helped reduce Pakistan to 137 all out in just 43 overs.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match highlights

India was 96/ 1 initially and slipped to 114/ 6. It was the record breaking 122-run partnership for the 7th wicket between Sneh Rana, who scored 53 runs off 48 balls and remained not out and Pooja Vastrakar who scored 67 runs off 59 balls that helped India women reach 244/ 7 at the end of 50 overs.





Pooja Vastrakar hit a fifty on her World Cup debut, paving way for a significant innings for both the crickter and the Indian team.

Brilliant win for #TeamIndia!



The partnership between Sneh & Pooja got us back in the game when we were 114/6. The best thing the two did was to rotate strike smartly & convert 2s into 3s & didn’t miss out on putting loose deliveries away.



Their mindset helped us win.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BxDLU3yTa9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022

India had won the toss earlier in the day and decided to bat first.





Three Indians hit half centuries in total including Smriti Mandhana, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana.





Sneh Raha also contributed with the ball by picking up two crucial wickets.





Rajeshwari Gayakwad's four wicket spell almost sealed the deal for India.





Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswami chipped in as well with two wickets each, which helped India bundle out Pakistan for 137 runs.





Pooja Vastrakar was named the player of the match for her well made 67 in 59 balls.

A very well deserved Player of the Match award for @Vastrakarp25 for her brilliant knock of 67 off 59 deliveries.#TeamIndia #CWC22 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/vL0snwIjAu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 6, 2022

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match scorecard

India Women Batting R B 4s 6s S/R Smriti Mandhana c & b Anam Amin 52 75 3 1 69.33 Shafali Verma b Diana Baig 0 6 0 0 0.00 Deepti Sharma b Nashra Sandhu 40 57 2 0 70.18 Mithali Raj (C) c Diana Baig b Nashra Sandhu 9 36 0 0 25.00 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Nida Dar 5 14 0 0 35.71 Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper) b Nida Dar 1 5 0 0 20.00 Sneh Rana not out 53 48 4 0 110.42 Pooja Vastrakar b Fatima Sana 67 59 8 0 113.56 Jhulan Goswami not out 6 3 1 0 200.00 Extras 11 (NB 3, W 7, LB 1) Total runs 244 (7 wkts, 50 overs) Yet to bat Meghna Singh · Rajeshwari Gayakwad Fall of wickets 4/1 (S. Verma, 2.6 ov) · 96/2 (D. Sharma, 21.6 ov) · 98/3 (S. Mandhana, 24.1 ov) · 108/4 (H. Kaur, 28.4 ov) · 112/5 (R. Ghosh, 30.5 ov) · 114/6 (M. Raj, 33.1 ov) · 236/7 (P. Vastrakar, 49.1 ov)

Pakistan Bowling O M R W Econ Diana Baig 10.0 1 61 1 6.10 Anam Amin 10.0 1 43 1 4.30 Nida Dar 10.0 1 45 2 4.50 Fatima Sana 10.0 0 58 1 5.80 Nashra Sandhu 10.0 0 36 2 3.60