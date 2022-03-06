ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Score: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on March 6, 2022. 

Created On: Mar 6, 2022 13:40 IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Score: India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on March 6, 2022. 

While batting first, India put up a total of 244 runs for the loss of 7 wickets at the end of 50 overs. Indian bowlers led by 
Rajeshwari Gayakwad who picked up 4 wickets for 31 runs and Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana who picked up two wickets each helped reduce Pakistan to 137 all out in just 43 overs. 

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match highlights

      • India was 96/ 1 initially and slipped to 114/ 6. It was the record breaking 122-run partnership for the 7th wicket between Sneh Rana, who scored 53 runs off 48 balls and remained not out and Pooja Vastrakar who scored 67 runs off 59 balls that helped India women reach 244/ 7 at the end of 50 overs.  
      • Pooja Vastrakar hit a fifty on her World Cup debut, paving way for a significant innings for both the crickter and the Indian team. 
      • India had won the toss earlier in the day and decided to bat first. 
      • Three Indians hit half centuries in total including Smriti Mandhana, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana.
      • Sneh Raha also contributed with the ball by picking up two crucial wickets.
      • Rajeshwari Gayakwad's four wicket spell almost sealed the deal for India.
      • Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswami chipped in as well with two wickets each, which helped India bundle out Pakistan for 137 runs. 
      • Pooja Vastrakar was named the player of the match for her well made 67 in 59 balls. 

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match scorecard

 

India Women
Batting R B 4s 6s S/R
Smriti Mandhana
c & b Anam Amin
52 75 3 1 69.33

Shafali Verma

b Diana Baig

 0 6 0 0 0.00

Deepti Sharma

b Nashra Sandhu

 40 57 2 0 70.18

Mithali Raj (C)

c Diana Baig b Nashra Sandhu

 9 36 0 0 25.00

Harmanpreet Kaur

lbw b Nida Dar

 5 14 0 0 35.71

Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper)

b Nida Dar

 1 5 0 0 20.00

Sneh Rana

not out

 53 48 4 0 110.42

Pooja Vastrakar

b Fatima Sana

 67 59 8 0 113.56

Jhulan Goswami

not out

 6 3 1 0 200.00
Extras 11 (NB 3, W 7, LB 1)
Total runs 244 (7 wkts, 50 overs)
Yet to bat
Meghna Singh ·  Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Fall of wickets
4/1 (S. Verma, 2.6 ov) ·  96/2 (D. Sharma, 21.6 ov) ·  98/3 (S. Mandhana, 24.1 ov) ·  108/4 (H. Kaur, 28.4 ov) ·  112/5 (R. Ghosh, 30.5 ov) ·  114/6 (M. Raj, 33.1 ov) ·  236/7 (P. Vastrakar, 49.1 ov)
Pakistan Bowling O M R W Econ
Diana Baig
10.0 1 61 1 6.10
Anam Amin 10.0 1 43 1 4.30
Nida Dar 10.0 1 45 2 4.50
Fatima Sana 10.0 0 58 1 5.80
Nashra Sandhu 10.0 0 36 2 3.60

Pakistan Women
Batting R B 4s 6s S/R

Sidra Ameen

c Richa Ghosh b Jhulan Goswami

 30 64 3 0 46.88

Javeria Khan

c Jhulan Goswami b Rajeshwari Gayakwad

 11 28 1 0 39.29
Bismah Maroof (C) 
 
c Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma
15 25 2 0 60.00

Omaima Sohail

c Deepti Sharma b Sneh Rana

 5 4 0 0 125.00

Nida Dar

c Richa Ghosh b Jhulan Goswami

 4 10 0 0 40.00
Aliya Riaz
st Richa Ghosh b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
11 23 0 0 47.83

Fatima Sana

lbw b Rajeshwari Gayakwad

 17 35 1 0 48.57
Sidra Nawaz (W)
 
lbw b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
12 19 1 0 63.16

Diana Baig

c Harmanpreet Kaur b Meghna Singh

 24 35 2 0 68.57

Nashra Sandhu

c Richa Ghosh b Sneh Rana

 0 5 0 0 0.00

Anam Amin

not out

 5 10 0 0 50.00
Extras 3 (W 2, B 1)
Total runs 137 (10 wkts, 43 ov)
Fall of wickets
28/1 (J. Khan, 10.6 ov) ·  53/2 (B. Maroof, 17.4 ov) ·  58/3 (U. Sohail, 18.2 ov) ·  67/4 (S. Ameen, 21.2 ov) ·  70/5 (N. Dar, 23.1 ov) ·  87/6 (A. Riaz, 29.6 ov) ·  98/7 (F. Sana, 33.1 ov) ·  113/8 (S. Nawaz, 35.5 ov) ·  114/9 (N. Sandhu, 36.5 ov) ·  137/10 (D. Baig, 42.6 ov)
 
India Women Bowling O M R W Econ
Jhulan Goswami 10.0 1 26 2 2.60
Meghna Singh 7.0 3 21 1 3.00
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10.0 0 31 4 3.10
Deepti Sharma 7.0 0 31 1 4.43
Sneh Rana 9.0 0 27 2 3.00
 

