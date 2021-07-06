52nd International Film Festival of India to be held from November 20 in Goa, to pay tribute to Satyajit Ray

The poster for the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was released by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on July 5, 2021. The much-celebrated festival will be held in Goa from November 20th to 28th, 2021.

The upcoming International Film Festival of India is one of Asia’s oldest and India’s biggest international film festivals.

The 52nd edition of IFFI will be held in a hybrid format- virtual and physical- considering the success of the 51st edition which took place in January 2021.

IFFI will be organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Indian Government in collaboration with the Goa Government and the Indian Film Industry.

International Film Festival of India:

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Association (FIAPF).

Every year, the prestigious festival celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and also showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world.

Entries for participation in IFFI: The call for the entries for participation in the competitive section of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India will remain open till August 31, 2021.

Released poster for 52nd International Film Festival of India 2021 along with a booklet on @IFFIGoa regulations.#IFFI#IFFI52 pic.twitter.com/Igw8MlwGnb — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 5, 2021

IFFI 2021: Tribute to Satyajit Ray On the occasion of the birth centenary of the maestro of Indian cinema Satyajit Ray, the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will pay a tribute through a special retrospective at the IFFI. Also, in recognition of the auteur’s legacy, the ‘Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema’ has also been instituted from this year to be given at the IFFI every year starting from 2021.

About IFFI:

The International Film Festival of India which was founded in the year 1952 is one of the most significant and prestigious film festivals in Asia.

Currently held in the Indian state Goa, the festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art; contribute to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different countries in the context of their cultural & social ethos; promoting the cooperation and friendship among the people of the world.

The first edition of the film festival was organized by the Films Division, Government of India, with the patronage of India’s first Prime Minister.