Ilker Ayci appointed as new CEO, MD of Air India

New Air India CEO: Tata Sons announced on February 14, 2022 that Ilker Ayci has been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Air India. Air India board had met in the afternoon today to consider his candidature for the post. The Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran was a special invitee to the board meeting.

The Air India Board decided to approved the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India after due deliberations, informed Tata Sons in a press release. Ilker Ayci was previously serving as the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and was on the board of the company before that.

Ilker Ayci will take charge of his new role on or before April 1, 2022.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "Ilker us an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success." He said that they are delighted to welcome him to the Tata Group, where he will lead Air India to a new era.

Tata Sons appoints Ilker Ayci as CEO & MD of Air India pic.twitter.com/HuGfJ82B9d — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

About Ilker Ayci

• Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ilker Ayci is a 1994 alumni of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at Bilkent University.

• He also did research on political science at UK's Leeds University in 1995. He then did International Relations from Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

• He was serving as the Chairman of Turkish Airlines from 2015 to 2022.

• He has also previously served as the advisor of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 1994.

• Ilker Ayci expressed delight at being chosen for the post. He said that he is honoured to accept the privilege of leading the iconic airline and join the Tata Group.

• He said that by working closely with his colleagues at Air India and Tata Group, they will utilize Air India's strong heritage to make it one of the best airlines in the world.

Air India

Air India was founded by JRD Tata and the airline's history is synonymous with the annals of civil aviation in India. The first-ever Air India flight took off on October 15, 1932. Since then, it has pioneered India's aviation sector and become one of the major international airlines.

Air India has a vast international and domestic network connecting the far-east, south-east Asia, US, UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, the Gulf and India's north-east, Ladakh and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

Air India Express was launched as India's first budget international carrier in 2006 to connect smaller towns directly to the Gulf and South East Asia regions.

Air India along with Air India Express has played a major role in evacuating stranded Indians in times of crisis such as the Kuwait Invasion and COVID-19 outbreak.