IMD launches website to record weather conditions

The India Meteorological Department has launched a public outreach initiative through a website where citizens will be able to record realized weather and can upload their local weather conditions.

With this, people will be able to directly help the department record the real-time data. The public participation was being considered by the weather department for the past three months before rolling out the website.

Earlier on January 1, 2021, Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Centre had sought help from the resident volunteers for installing 50 new rain gauges on their roofs. The inclusion of public participation will also help in increasing the efficiency, network, verification, and accuracy of the forecasts.

Significance:

• The system has been implemented by IMD for improving the country’s network of observatories and for increasing its public connection.

• The information can further be utilized for improving the department’s forecast, especially in the short-range.

• The department does not have observatories everywhere and this system can vastly improve the network in last-mile coverage.

• There will also be improvements in increasing user-friendliness, archiving of information, and better visualization.

• The public involvement will make them stakeholders in weather sciences and will also improve the quality of its own forecasts.

How the system will work?

• On the website, users will be required to add the districts and states where the weather event is taking place.

• They will need to categorize the nature of the occurrence accordingly.

• Citizens will also be able to provide information about damage- such as uprooting of telephone lines and trees as well as damage done to the crops or the death of the livestock.

Chances of wrong information by the public:

Director-General of IMD, M Mohapatra, stated that it is not necessary that users will intentionally provide wrong information, sometimes they might mistake rain for thunderstorms or click the wrong button.

The department plans on verifying the data inputs from the citizens against its own recordings before displaying the details onto the domain.