India and France get re-elected as President and Co-president of ISA

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has informed that India has been re-elected as President while France as the Co-President of International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the virtual meeting of ISA’s Third Assembly. The tenure will be for a time period of two years.

As per the official release, the President of ISA Assembly, RK Singh, India’s Power, and New and Renewable Energy Minister, appreciated the members of the alliance coming together to work on climate change. Mr. Singh also encouraged the 7th initiative on heating and cooling introduced for the discussion in the ISA’s Third Assembly.

The Third Assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA) was attended by 34 ISA Member Ministers. 53 member countries and 5 signatory and prospective member countries also participated in the assembly.

India and France re-elected as President and Co- President of the @isolaralliance Assembly; New Vice Presidents for the four regions announced. @power_pib @RajKSinghIndia — Ministry of Renewable Energy (MNRE) (@mnreindia) October 14, 2020

President and Co-President on the significant role of ISA:

The President of ISA Assembly, RK Singh in his address acknowledged that solar energy has come a long way in the last five years and is now the fastest-growing energy source globally.

He added that solar energy has already been contributing around 2.8% of the global electricity and if continued, by 2030 it will become the most important source of energy for the production of electricity in a large part of the world. RK Singh also mentioned various programmes and activities that have been initiated by ISA since the 2nd Assembly.

The Co-President of ISA Assembly, France’s Minister for Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, underlined the essential role that ISA has played to help redirect funding towards renewable energy, especially in the developing countries.

She also reiterated France’s involvement in the project by pointing out that of the 1.5 billion euros of financing France has committed for solar projects in ISA member states up until 2022, 1.15 billion euros has already been committed to the concrete projects.

Key Highlights:

• The Third Assembly of ISA approved the initiatives of the ISA Secretariat in institutionalizing the International Solar Alliance’s engagement with the public and private corporate sector through the Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action (CSCA).

• 10 public sector organizations in India also presented a cheque of USD 1 million each at the assembly.

• Alok Sharma, the President of the 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-26) also recalled the commitment of the UK to fight climate change.

• Solar awards were conferred for the very first time on the countries of the institutions as well as regions working for solar.

Four new Vice-Presidents to represent four regions of ISA:

During the meet, four new Vice-Presidents were also chosen.

• The representatives of Fiji and Nauru have been chosen for Asia Pacific Region.

• Niger and Mauritius for Africa Region.

• The United Kingdom and the Netherlands have been chosen for Europe and other regions.

• Cuba and Guyana have been chosen by the assembly for Latin America and the Caribbean Region.

International Solar Alliance (ISA): Background

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an initiative that has been launched by PM Modi and former President of France Francois Hollande on November 30, 2015, in Paris on the sidelines of the COP-21.

Its objective is to collectively address the major challenges to scale up solar energy in the member countries of ISA. The alliance also aims to undertake joint efforts required to reduce the cost of technology and finance, pave the way for future technologies adapted to the needs and mobilize investments that are needed for the massive deployment of solar energy.