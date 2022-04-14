India elected to four UN ECOSOC bodies- All you need to know

ECOSOC India member: India has been elected to the four major bodies of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, including the Commission on Science and Technology for Development. India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations thanked all the member states for electing India to four key bodies of UN ECOSOC.

Ambassador Preeti Saran has also been re-elected to the Committee for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. Senior Indian diplomat Saran, earlier in December 2018 was elected unopposed to the Asia Pacific seat on the UN’s Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Her first four-year term started on January 1, 2019. Saran had joined the Indian Foreign Service back in August 1982.

Commission of Social Development (CSocD)

Since the World Summit for Social Development in Copenhagen, the Commission for Social Development (CSocD) has become the key body of the United Nations which is in charge of the follow-up and the implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme for Action.

The purpose of CSocD is to advise ECOSOC on social policies of a general character, and in particular on all the matters in the social field that are not covered by specialized inter-governmental agencies.

Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations

It is a standing Committee of the Economic and Social Council which was established in 1946. The main tasks of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations are the consideration of applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by the non-governmental organisations.

UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development

CSTD is a subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Council which holds an annual intergovernmental forum for the discussion on timely and pertinent issues affecting technology, science, and development.

Outcomes of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development include providing the UNGA and ECOSOC with high-level advice on the relevant science and technology issues.

Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

CESCR is a body of 18 independent experts that monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights by its State Parties. Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights enshrines the rights to adequate food, adequate education, health, housing, water and sanitation, and work.