WHO applauds India's efforts to combat against Coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization(WHO) praised India’s efforts to combat Coronavirus pandemic. WHO Executive Director Michael J. Raynan said that India has tremendous potential to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. WHO said that India has the rich experience of eradicating two pandemics - Smallpox and Polio.

WHO on India’s efforts

WHO said that the future of Coronavirus depends on the steps India and China have taken. If both the countries successfully stop the outbreak of Coronavirus then the entire world will follow them.

WHO also supported India’s aggressive steps against a further outbreak of COVID-19. WHO said that it is very important that India should continue its aggressive action at the public health level against Coronavirus.

Coronavirus in World

About four lakh cases of Coronavirus have been reported worldwide while more than one lakh people have been cured. However, about 17 thousand people have died till March 24, 2020. Most cases of Coronavirus have been reported from China and Italy. China has witnessed more than 81 thousand people infected with Covid-19. At the same time, in Italy, about 70,000 thousand people have been infected with Corona, but the death toll has crossed the level of deaths happened in China.

Coronavirus in India

There have been more than 500 cases of Coronavirus reported in India. The death toll from infection has now increased to 10 (till March 24, 2020). Maharashtra has the highest number of cases. The number of patients is increasing continuously in Kerala too. So far, about 100 positive cases have been found in Kerala.