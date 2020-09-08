India to join ‘COVAX’ global vaccine facility?

The World Health Organization has informed that it is in talks with India regarding joining the "COVAX" global vaccine facility. This was shared by a senior WHO adviser on September 7, 2020.

WHO official Bruce Aylward stated during a media briefing in Geneva that India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard. He further stated saying that they would welcome Indian participation, as India has extensive experience with vaccines.

The COVAX facility is a joint initiative of WHO, GAVI alliance and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop, buy and equitably distribute approved COVID-19 vaccine to all countries. The COVAX facility has one of the most diverse vaccine portfolios in the world. WHO has managed to engage around 172 countries with the facility.

US refuses to join COVAX facility

The United States informed on September 1, 2020 that it will not join the COVAX global vaccine facility due to the involvement of the World Health Organisation. The Trump administration made it clear that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop, manufacture and equally distribute COVID-19 Vaccine, as it does not want to be constrained by the World Health Organization.

The decision follows Trump administration's decision in early June to pull the United States out of WHO, claiming that it required reforms and that it was influenced by China.

Read Here: US won't join WHO-linked global effort to develop, distribute COVID-19 vaccine

COVAX: All you need to know! What is COVAX Facility? COVAX global vaccine facility aims to help buy, manufacture and distribute COVID-19 vaccine shots equitably across the world, to ensure the safest vaccine reaches each corner of the world. The facility aims to bring together countries, international partners and vaccine manufacturers on one platform to ensure all countries get equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines once they receive the required approvals. Significance The COVAX facility is working alongside manufacturers and governments to ensure the effective COVID vaccine is available worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries. It will ensure equitable access to the coronavirus vaccines by pooling buying power from participating economies and providing volume guarantees from a range of promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The COVAX facility will enable vaccine manufacturers with higher expertise in large scale production of the new vaccines to make early at-risk investments in manufacturing capacity. How will the COVAX facility benefit participating nations? The COVAX facility will ensure all the participating nations the best chance of gaining fast access to doses of the most effective COVID-19 vaccine. The collaboration will accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines for every country in the world. How many doses will be made available and by when? The COVAX facility targets to deliver at least two billion doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine that has passed required regulatory approval by the end of 2021. The vaccine will be offered to all nations in equal proportion to their population. The doses will be later made available based on the country's need and vulnerability to the COVID-19 threat. COVAX: Key Features The COVAX facility will offer: • Doses for at least 20 percent of countries' population. • Diverse and actively managed vaccine portfolios. • Delivery of vaccine as soon as they are available. • End to the acute phase of COVID pandemic. • Support to rebuild economies.

Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first?

Under the joint international effort, the healthcare workers will be the first priority followed by vulnerable groups including the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.