India Open 2022 Results: Lakshya Sen beats World Champion Loh Kean Yew to clinch Men's Singles Title 

India Open 2022 Results: India's Lakshya Sen beat World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles final at the India Open 2022 on January 16, 2022. This is Lakshya Sen's first Super 500 title.

Lakshya Sen beat the Singaporean badminton player in two straight sets of 24-22, 21-17 in a summit clash that lasted for almost 54 minutes. The first match was a close one despite the Indian shuttler leading comfortably in the start, as Kean Yew hit back harder to even the game at 22-22. Sen, however, kept his hold by finishing it off 24-22.

Speaking after his stunning victory, Lakshya Sen said that this is the biggest World Tour tournament that he has managed to win. He said, "Winning feels good and the match, I would say that towards the closing stages, I was a bit nervous and anxious to finish off the game because it is a big tournament for me and that too playing in the finals, I managed to pull out points in the end. I am happy that I pulled off a win."

India's top-ranked shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (world no.10) had to bow out of India Open 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was among the seven Indian shuttlers to test COVID-19 positive. The others included Ashwini Ponappa (world no. 20 in doubles), Ritika Rahul Thakar, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Singhi and Khushi Gupta.

India Open 2022 Men's Doubles Final Result

Indian men's double pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the men's doubles final at the ongoing India Open 2022 after defeating the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in two straight games of 21-16, 26-24 in the summit clash.

India Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Result

India's PV Sindhu lost against Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semifinal of India Open 2022 in a match that lasted for almost 59 minutes. Sindhu lost the semifinals after winning just one set out of three and the final scorecard read-14-21, 21-13, 10-21.

Supanida Katethong then faced her compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles finals of India Open 2022. Ongbamrungphan, ranked world no. 12, won the women's singles final 22-20, 19-21, 21-13.

India Open 2022 Women's Doubles Final Result

Thailand duo of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard won the women's doubles final at the India Open 2022 after beating Russian pair of Anastasiia Akchurina and Olga Morozova in two straight sets of 21-13, 21-5.