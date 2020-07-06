India overtakes Russia, records world’s 3rd highest COVID-19 cases after US, Brazil

India overtook Russia to record the world’s third-highest COVID-19 cases on July 5, 2020. India surpassed Russia’s coronavirus case count as new infections rose by almost 25000 during the day, which is a record high. India also recorded 425 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 19693.

India’s total coronavirus case tally currently stands at 697413, which is only behind the COVID count of the United States and Brazil, which have recorded 29,32,047 and 16,04,585 coronavirus cases so far.

In the first five days of July itself, India’s COVID-19 case count crossed another lakh with new infections touching record high everyday.

Key Highlights

• India reported a record-high increase of 24,248 new COVID- infections and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reports a spike of 24,248 new #COVID19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,693 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3iPDtPJyvN — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

• India’s total coronavirus positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19,693 deaths.

• The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shared that a total of 99,69,662 samples have been tested up to July 5, among which 1,80,596 samples were tested on the day itself.

The total number of samples tested up to 5th July is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/PyBlBHzMCj — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

• Maharashtra is the worst affected state with a total of 206619 coronavirus cases including 86057 active cases, 111740 cured and discharged cases and 8822 deaths,

• Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state with 111151 coronavirus cases including 46863 active cases, 62778 cured cases and 1510 deaths.

• Delhi is the third-worst affected state with 99444 coronavirus cases including 25038 active cases, 71339 cured cases and 3067 deaths.

Taj Mahal, Agra Fort to remain closed

The Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel had announced earlier that all monuments can reopen from July 6 onwards with precautions in the wake of ease in restrictions as a part of Unlock 2.

Agra's Taj Mahal to stay closed for public, even as monuments under Archaeological Survey of India are set to open from today. The decision has been taken in wake of the #COVID19 situation as the monument comes under 'buffer zone' areas, as per Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/2JFGbNEUq8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2020

However, historical monuments in Agra including Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbar Tomb will remain closed until further order, as they fall under buffer zones. This was announced by the District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

According to the district magistrate, there are 71 containment zones in Agra and 55 new cases were reported in the past four days. He said that the threat of coronavirus will be high, as tourists will come to these places if they are opened.

All monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been closed for over three months in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.