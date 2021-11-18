India re-elected to UNESCO executive board till 2025

India has been re-elected to the United Nations' cultural and education organisation (UNESCO) Executive Board for a four-year term from 2021-25. India was re-elected to the board with 164 votes.

Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar applauded the good work of MEA and India's permanent delegation to UNESCO through a tweet.

The election of members to the UNESCO board had taken place on November 17, 2021. Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi thanked countries for supporting India’s candidature.

Delighted to inform that India has made it to the Executive Board Of UNESCO . Heartiest congratulations 👍and thankful to all the member countries who supported our candidature 🙏🏽 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) November 17, 2021

India's re-election to UNESCO board: Key Highlights

•India has been re-elected to the UNESCO board in Group IV Asian and the Pacific States along with Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Cook Islands and China.

•India had earlier been elected in 2017 for a four-year term till 2021.

•In Group I, Iceland, Austria and Turkey have been elected.

•In Group II East European Group, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Lithuania have been elected.

•In Group III, Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Haiti have been elected.

•In Group V(a), Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Dijibouti and the United Republic of Tanzania were elected.

•Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan were elected to the UNESCO board in Group V(b).

UNESCO Executive Board The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of UNESCO. The other two are General Conference and the Secretariat. The UNESCO Executive Board is elected by the General Conference. The board mainly examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the UNESCO Director-General. UNESCO Executive Board Members The board comprises 58 member-states, each with a four-year term of office. UNESCO has a total of 193 member states.

Background

All the newly elected or re-elected member states will serve a four-year term from 2021-2025. The election took place on November 17, 2021 during the ongoing 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference.