India, Sri Lanka conduct joint naval exercise 'SLINEX 2018'

The sixth edition of ‘SLINEX 2018’, a joint naval exercise between the naval forces of India and Sri Lanka is currently underway in Trincomalee, a major port city of Sri Lanka. The bilateral exercise is being held from September 7-13, 2018.
The bilateral exercise, which was previously held once in two years, will be held as an annual event from this year onwards. Three Navy ships from each side along with around 1,000 naval personnel from both countries are participating in the joint drill.
Key Highlights
• The three Indian warships participating in the exercise include INS Kirch, Sumitra and Cora Divh.
• In addition to the three ships, one ship-borne integral helicopter and two maritime patrol aircraft Dornier are participating from the Indian side, while the Sri Lankan Navy is represented by SLN Ships Sayurala, Samudra and Suranimala.
• The exercise is being conducted in two phases. It commenced with the Harbour Phase, during which, the participants engaged in professional, cultural and social interactions.
• It was followed by the Sea Phase, from September 11- 13, in the Bay of Bengal off Trincomalee. The phase includes gun firings, communication procedures, seamanship as well as navigation evolutions and helicopter operations.
Aim
The exercise aims to reinforce strong neighbourly ties between both countries underscored by extensive maritime interaction and improved understanding and contribute towards maritime security in the region.
Significance
The exercise primarily focuses on fleet work, seamanship, communication, replenishment at sea, joint training, helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft operations, search and rescue and maneuvers at sea.
It also involves sports fixtures and cultural events, which would provide an opportunity for personnel from both navies to learn from each other.
Background
• SLINEX series of bilateral maritime exercises was initiated in 2005 and since then five successful engagements have been conducted.
• SLINEX aims to promote mutual understanding and provide exposure to both the Navies to each others’ operating procedures, communication procedures and best practices.
• This allows the two navies to develop a greater confidence to operate together during complex maritime missions.
