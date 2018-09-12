India, Sri Lanka conduct joint naval exercise 'SLINEX 2018'

Aim

The exercise aims to reinforce strong neighbourly ties between both countries underscored by extensive maritime interaction and improved understanding and contribute towards maritime security in the region.

Significance

The exercise primarily focuses on fleet work, seamanship, communication, replenishment at sea, joint training, helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft operations, search and rescue and maneuvers at sea.

It also involves sports fixtures and cultural events, which would provide an opportunity for personnel from both navies to learn from each other.

Background

• SLINEX series of bilateral maritime exercises was initiated in 2005 and since then five successful engagements have been conducted.

• SLINEX aims to promote mutual understanding and provide exposure to both the Navies to each others’ operating procedures, communication procedures and best practices.

• This allows the two navies to develop a greater confidence to operate together during complex maritime missions.