India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on March 4

India will be commemorating 'Chabahar Day' on March 4, on the sidelines of the ongoing Maritime India Summit-2021, which is being held from March 2-4, 2021.

Ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan will participate in the event, as per Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the opening session of the Ministerial-Level event. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will be delivering the keynote address.

The Ministerial level opening session will be followed by two webinar sessions on following topics:

1. Development of Port Infrastructure: Unleashing Opportunities

2. Boosting Business through Trade Promotion and Regional Connectivity

Key Details

•India, Iran and Uzbekistan had conducted the first trilateral working group meeting on the joint use of Chabahar port virtually in December 2020.

•During the meeting, all the three sides had discussed regarding the joint use of the port for trade, transit and enhanced regional connectivity.

•All three nations had noted the significant role of the port in delivering humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

•India had proposed then to hold Chabahar Day on the sidelines of the International Maritime Summit scheduled to be hosted by India this year and both Iran and Uzbekistan had welcomed the proposal.