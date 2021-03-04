India to commemorate 'Chabahar Day' on March 4
India will be commemorating 'Chabahar Day' on March 4, on the sidelines of the ongoing Maritime India Summit-2021, which is being held from March 2-4, 2021.
Ministers from Afghanistan, Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan will participate in the event, as per Ministry of External Affairs.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the opening session of the Ministerial-Level event. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will be delivering the keynote address.
The Ministerial level opening session will be followed by two webinar sessions on following topics:
1. Development of Port Infrastructure: Unleashing Opportunities
2. Boosting Business through Trade Promotion and Regional Connectivity
Key Details
•India, Iran and Uzbekistan had conducted the first trilateral working group meeting on the joint use of Chabahar port virtually in December 2020.
•During the meeting, all the three sides had discussed regarding the joint use of the port for trade, transit and enhanced regional connectivity.
•All three nations had noted the significant role of the port in delivering humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
•India had proposed then to hold Chabahar Day on the sidelines of the International Maritime Summit scheduled to be hosted by India this year and both Iran and Uzbekistan had welcomed the proposal.
Chabahar port
•India and Iran had signed an agreement in 2018 to develop the Chabahar Port, located in the Gulf of Oman in south-eastern Iran.
• Chabahar is the only Iranian port with direct access to the Indian Ocean.
•The port is a key connectivity project that is aimed at boosting trade ties between India, Iran, and Afghanistan.
•The port provides an alternative route for trade between India and land-locked Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan.
•The Chabahar port is also considered as a Golden Gate for trade by India, Iran and Afghanistan with the land-locked central Asian countries of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan etc.
•The port will also provide access to India to the Middle East and Gulf countries, increasing trade ties.