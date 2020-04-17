India to export hydroxychloroquine to 55 Covid-19-affected nations

India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug 'hydroxychloroquine' to 55 countries including the US, the UK, Russia and France. India is exporting the drug to 21 of these countries on a commercial basis and the remaining will receive it on a grant in very small quantities.

The Hydroxychloroquine drug was identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19. The drug is currently tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

The demand for the anti-malarial drug has risen swiftly in the last few days after India decided to lift a ban on its export.

Key Highlights

• India has already provided the drug to a number of countries including the United States, Seychelles and Mauritius. Other nations will be receiving the drug soon, most probably by the weekend.

• Among India’s neighbours, India is exporting the drug to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius, Maldives and Bhutan.

• It is not confirmed whether Pakistan has sought to procure Hydroxychloroquine or not.

• India is also supplying the drug to the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, the Philippines, Slovenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bahamas, Russia, Ukraine, Syria, Oman, Uruguay, Colombia and Peru.

• India is also supplying hydroxychloroquine to nations including South Africa, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Algeria, Egypt, Zambia, Dominican Republic, Madagascar, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Congo, Ecuador, Jamaica, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, UAE, Zimbabwe, Chad, Jordan, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania.

S.no Nations 1. Afghanistan 2. Algeria 3. Armenia 4. Bahamas 5. Bangladesh 6. Bhutan 7. Burkina Faso 8. Chad 9. Columbia 10. Congo 11. Dominican Republic 12. Ecuador 13. Egypt 14. France 15. Jamaica 16. Jordan 17. Kazakhstan 18. Kenya 19. Madagascar 20. Maldives 21. Mali 22. Mauritius 23. Myanmar 24. Nepal 25. Netherlands 26. Niger 27. Nigeria 28. Oman 29. Peru 30. Russia 31. Slovenia 32. Sri Lanka 33. South Africa 34. Syria 35. Tanzania 36. The Philippines 37. The United Arab Emirates 38. The United Kingdom 39. Uganda 40. Ukraine 41. Uruguay 42. Uzbekistan 43. Zambia 44. Uzbekistan

Background

India had earlier banned the export of the drug, after it was known that it could help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Later, India lifted the ban after it was confirmed that there is an adequate supply of the drug in the nation. As per reports, US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to lift the ban and allow the sale of hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US.

While India is exporting the important drug, India will soon receive COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea. Indian missions have also taken quotations for more COVID-19 testing kits from vendors in the US, UK, France, Japan, Germany and Malaysia. They are also coordinating with major agencies to acquire PPE kits. India has also reportedly placed huge orders with domestic manufacturers to become self-sufficient in PPE kit manufacturing.

According to sources, a total of 3336 Indians are reportedly infected with COVID-19 virus in foreign countries and among them, 25 have died due to the disease.