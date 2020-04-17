Study at Home
Search

India to export hydroxychloroquine to 55 Covid-19-affected nations

India is exporting the drug to 21 of these countries on a commercial basis and the remaining will receive it on a grant in very small quantities. 

Apr 17, 2020 12:59 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug 'hydroxychloroquine' to 55 countries including the US, the UK, Russia and France. India is exporting the drug to 21 of these countries on a commercial basis and the remaining will receive it on a grant in very small quantities. 

The Hydroxychloroquine drug was identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19. The drug is currently tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

The demand for the anti-malarial drug has risen swiftly in the last few days after India decided to lift a ban on its export. 

Key Highlights

India has already provided the drug to a number of countries including the United States, Seychelles and Mauritius. Other nations will be receiving the drug soon, most probably by the weekend. 

Among India’s neighbours, India is exporting the drug to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius, Maldives and Bhutan. 

It is not confirmed whether Pakistan has sought to procure Hydroxychloroquine or not.

India is also supplying the drug to the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, the Philippines, Slovenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bahamas, Russia, Ukraine, Syria, Oman, Uruguay, Colombia and Peru. 

India is also supplying hydroxychloroquine to nations including South Africa, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Algeria, Egypt, Zambia, Dominican Republic, Madagascar, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Congo, Ecuador, Jamaica, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, UAE, Zimbabwe, Chad, Jordan, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Following are some of the nations receiving 'hydroxychloroquine' drug from India:

S.no

Nations

1.

Afghanistan

2.

Algeria

3.

Armenia

4.

Bahamas

5.

Bangladesh

6.

Bhutan

7.

Burkina Faso

8.

Chad

9.

Columbia

10.

Congo

11.

Dominican Republic

12.

Ecuador

13.

Egypt

14.

France

15.

Jamaica

16.

Jordan

17.

Kazakhstan

18.

Kenya

19.

Madagascar

20.

Maldives

21.

Mali

22.

Mauritius

23.

Myanmar

24.

Nepal

25.

Netherlands

26.

Niger

27.

Nigeria

28.

Oman

29.

Peru

30.

Russia

31.

Slovenia

32.

Sri Lanka

33.

South Africa

34.

Syria

35.

Tanzania

36.

The Philippines

37.

The United Arab Emirates

38.

The United Kingdom

39.

Uganda

40.

Ukraine

41.

Uruguay

42.

Uzbekistan

43.

Zambia

44.

Uzbekistan

Background 

India had earlier banned the export of the drug, after it was known that it could help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Later, India lifted the ban after it was confirmed that there is an adequate supply of the drug in the nation. As per reports, US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to lift the ban and allow the sale of hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US. 

While India is exporting the important drug, India will soon receive COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea. Indian missions have also taken quotations for more COVID-19 testing kits from vendors in the US, UK, France, Japan, Germany and Malaysia. They are also coordinating with major agencies to acquire PPE kits. India has also reportedly placed huge orders with domestic manufacturers to become self-sufficient in PPE kit manufacturing. 

According to sources, a total of 3336 Indians are reportedly infected with COVID-19 virus in foreign countries and among them, 25 have died due to the disease.

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS