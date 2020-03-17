India to give 107.01 million Nepali Rupees for three new schools in Nepal

India will provide 107.01 million Nepali Rupees for the construction of three new school buildings. These schools will be built in Darchula, Dhanusha and Kapilvastu districts. The MoU was signed on March 16, 2020 in Kathmandu between the bodies of India, Nepal and allied districts.

The Embassy of India handed over a cheque of Eight Lakh Nepali Rupees to Kapilavastu District Coordination Committee for the construction of Shivbhari School Building. India-Nepal Development Partnership program is constructing these schools for the mutual benefit of both countries. Two new school buildings at Dhanusha in Kathmandu will cost about 73.96 million Nepali Rupees.

In Darchula district, Shree Malikarjun Higher Secondary School will use a new infrastructure while in Dhanusha district, Baidyanath Devnarayan Public Higher Secondary School will also witness new infrastructure.

Key Highlights

• Several facilities will be provided by the Government of India for the construction work. It will include a call for tender, everyday supervision and award of work.

• Embassy of India, General Administration of Nepal and the Ministry of Federal Affairs will monitor the projects at the federal level.

• The Indian Government will construct new school buildings at Kapilvastu, Shivbhari, and Maharajgunj at an amount of 33.05 million Nepali Rupees.

• A cheque of Rs. 8.26 million Nepali Rupees have been handed over to the District Coordination Committee, Kapilvastu by the Embassy of India.

India-Nepal Relations

India and Nepal are not only neighboring countries but they have a centuries-old relationship which connects them socially, economically, culturally and religiously. There is no strategic agreement between India and Nepal but India cannot tolerate any aggression in Nepal. Indo-Nepal relations began with the 1950 Treaty of Friendship and Peace. This treaty also continued to enhance trade alliances between the two countries. India always tried to bring stability in Nepal by giving all kinds of assistance. All the governments in India have been supportive of Nepal.