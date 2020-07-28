India to impose quality curbs on 370 items including Chinese products

India has decided to bring almost 371 categories of items under the mandatory Indian Standards (IS) regime by March 2021. The items include consumer electronics, toys, paper, glass, rubber articles, heavy machinery, steel bars and steel tubes.

Most of these items that India plans to bring under its quality curb regime are largely imported from China. The move will put a curb on the import of such sub-standard items.

The selected items were identified by the commerce ministry last year. However, the process has gained pace recently with India’s increasing focus on its Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which includes reducing imports and increasing exports.

Key Highlights

• The Union commerce ministry has identified 371 imported items including Chinese products. The Ministry will now frame the mandatory standards for these items.

• The Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has launched two Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites.

• The concerned Ministries will now identify the important items from the list given by the commerce ministry. They are also approaching the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for making the mandatory standards.

• The norms will be in place by December for most products and for the remaining, it will come into force by March 2021.

• The standards will however not apply for certain items that are imported in less quality.

• The Ministry plans to enforce the new standards by deploying its officers at government-owned major ports such as Kandla, JNPT and Cochin. The officials will work closely with the customs officials and carry out tests on the spot.

India to increase market surveillance of products

India has also ramped up its market surveillance of products. The Bureau of Indian Standards aims to increase the surveillance visits at factories and markets by five-fold, from around 20,000 in 2019-20 to more than a lakh this year.

The Consumer Affairs Minister has also directed the bureau to carry out intense market surveillance for violation of MRP and other packaging standards such as country of origin, dates of manufacturing and expiry since these impact all consumers.

The process for “One Nation One Standard” has also been initiated.