India Under Lockdown: What will be Open and What will be closed? Banks, Ration Shops, Hospitals – Get Complete List Here

India Under Lockdown – What will remain open? : PM Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown across India starting from 25th March 2020. The decision to impose a complete lockdown across the country was taken by the Central Government keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the recent spike in them during the last few days. However, the sudden announcement has left many people completely clueless as to what a lockdown is and what will remain open and what will be closed? Let’s find out.

India under Lockdown - Read Detailed Government Notification Here

What will remain open during all India Lockdown?

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a detailed notification order which provided the complete list of establishments that will remain open during the all-India lockdown announced by the Modi Government. During the 21-day lockdown period, all the establishments listed below will remain open along people working for these will not face any problems in their movement:

Fuel Stations : Petrol Pumps and CNG, LPG, PNG Stations

: Petrol Pumps and CNG, LPG, PNG Stations Financial Institutions : Banks and insurance offices, ATMs will continue to work

: Banks and insurance offices, ATMs will continue to work Media Offices : Print and Electronic media Offices

: Print and Electronic media Offices Essential Services : Disaster management, Power transmission units, Fire Stations, Electricity, Water and Sanitation related offices

: Disaster management, Power transmission units, Fire Stations, Electricity, Water and Sanitation related offices Government Offices : District administration and treasury, Municipal bodies to work with minimal staff

: District administration and treasury, Municipal bodies to work with minimal staff Communication Services : Telecommunication and Internet Services Providers, Broadcasting and Cable Service Providers

: Telecommunication and Internet Services Providers, Broadcasting and Cable Service Providers Law Enforcement : Police, Home guards, Defence and Armed forces

: Police, Home guards, Defence and Armed forces Medical Establishments : Hospitals, Nursing homes, Pharmacies

: Hospitals, Nursing homes, Pharmacies Daily Necessities : Fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder

: Fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder Capital Markets: Capital and Debt market services as notified by SEBI

What will remain closed during the Lockdown?

Along with providing the list of establishments that will be allowed to remain open during the 21-day period of country-wide Lockdown; the ministry has also issued list of establishments that will not remain open. These include:

All transport services : Air, Rail, Road will remain suspended

: Air, Rail, Road will remain suspended Hospitality Services : Restaurants, Bars, Hotels, Food Joints, Malls etc

: Restaurants, Bars, Hotels, Food Joints, Malls etc Institutions : Educational, Social, Political institutions, Sports, Cultural, Entertainment Institutions

: Educational, Social, Political institutions, Sports, Cultural, Entertainment Institutions All Private Offices

All Places of Worship: Temples, Churches, Mosques, Gurudwaras will remain closed

Temples, Churches, Mosques, Gurudwaras will remain closed Government Offices : Offices of state/ Union territory government and autonomous bodies (except for essential services)

: Offices of state/ Union territory government and autonomous bodies (except for essential services) Social Functions: Under exceptional circumstances, not more than 20 people permitted during funerals

What will be punishment for Lockdown Violators?

As per the official notification issued by MHA, the lockdown has been imposed by the government of under the combination of two Acts i.e. Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. According to the reports, violators who defy the lockdown orders could invite jail term or heavy penalty under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The Act provides the Law Enforcement Agencies to punish violators with jail term of up to 1 year or a fine or both. If non-compliance of government lockdown directive leads to loss of life or danger shall invite punishment of jail term of 2 years.