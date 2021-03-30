India, United States to revamp strategic energy cooperation

India and the United States on March 29, 2021, agreed to revamp the strategic energy partnership. The decision has been taken to reflect the new priorities of US President Joe Biden and PM Modi with a focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation.

During a virtual meeting, the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the energy strategic cooperation between India and the United States. The news was shared by Pradhan via series of tweets.

1. Had an excellent introductory meeting virtually with US Secretary of Energy H.E Jennifer Granholm. Congratulated @SecGranholm on assuming the high office. Reviewed the India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation (SEP). @ENERGY pic.twitter.com/pm6WNORYY4 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 29, 2021

Key Highlights:

• Both Pradhan and Granholm, during the virtual meet, agreed to convene the third meeting of a revamped India-US Strategic Energy partnership at an early date.

• There were also talks on the efforts to be intensified in order to take advantage of the advancements of both the countries- rapidly growing India’s market and advanced US technologies for a win-win situation through cleaner energy route with low carbon pathways.

• Both the ministers also agreed to prioritize the cooperation in the emerging areas and intensify the industry engagements.

• They also agreed to work with an all-of-the-above approach to expand energy access, strengthen energy security, and mutual economic prosperity.

2. Both of us agreed to revamp the India-US SEP to reflect the new priorities of Prime Minister @narendramodi and President @JoeBiden with focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/yqhnmMMN0B — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 29, 2021

India-US to collaborate in the clean energy sector:

During the virtual meeting, both Pradhan and Granholm agreed to prioritize the greater collaboration in the cleaner energy sector- carbon capture, utilization and storage, biofuels, carbon sequestration, and hydrogen production through the technology exchange, joint R&D through Partnership to Advance Clean Energy Research, among others.