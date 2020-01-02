India welcomes 67385 babies on New Year's day, highest number in world

India recorded the birth of 67,385 children on the first day of New-Year 2020 which is the highest number in the world. According to the UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund total 3,92,078 babies born around the world on January 01, 2020.

India recorded a maximum number of newborn babies on the first day of 2020. India is followed by China, where 46,299 children were born on the first day of New Year 2020.

Key Highlights

• The countries included in this list are India (67,385), China (46,299), Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan (16,787), Indonesia (13,020), America (10,452), Republic of Congo (10,247) and Ethiopia (8,493).

• India is followed by China, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, America, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. These eight countries are account for 50 percent of the total children born worldwide.

• Indian children born on this day are accounted for 17% of the total number of babies born on January 1, 2020.

• UNICEF celebrates ‘Babies Born on New Year’s Day’ each January.

• UNICEF also said in its report that in 2018, about 2.5 million newborn babies were died due to poor health conditions.

• UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore said on twitter that the beginning of New Year is an opportunity to reflect on our aspirations and hopes.

• It was also said that the first child of 2020 was probably born in Fiji while the last number was from America.

Country Number of Babies Born India 67,385 China 46,299 Nigeria 26,039 Pakistan 16,787 Indonesia 13,020 America 10,452 Republic of Congo 10,247 Ethiopia 8,493

India to beat China in 2027

It is estimated that India will overtake China in terms of population in 2027. According to United Nations estimates, India's population will grow up to 27.3 million between 2019 and 2050. The population of Nigeria is estimated to increase by 20 crores in the same period. It will make the total population of these two countries 23% of the global population by 2050. In 2019, China's population was 1.43 billion and India's population was 1.37 billion. As per the 2019 data, these two countries with the most population are accounted for 19% and 18% of the global population respectively.

