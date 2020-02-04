India-Bangladesh joint military exercise SAMPRITI-IX begins in Meghalaya

SAMPRITI-IX in News: It is the ninth edition of India-Bangladesh joint military exercise Sampriti. The exercise commenced at Umroi, Meghalaya on February 03, 2020. The objective of SAMPRITI-IX is to provide basic counter-terrorism training for mountainous and jungle locations.

As per the government agencies, a delegation of Bangladesh Army comprising of 31 officers and 138 other ranks are participating in the joint military exercise. On the other hand, a company group of Indian Army is showing its skill in SAMPRITI-IX.

Objective

The purpose of this exercise is to strengthen and broaden the interoperability and cooperation between the Indian and Bangladesh’s armies. Another objective of this exercise is to strengthen and expand the aspects of mutual cooperation between both armies.

Also Read | DAC approves procurement of Rs 5,000 crore defence equipment to promote indigenisation

The exercise will comprise strategic level action to deal with terrorism and terrorist attacks. This exercise will also create a strong military partnership and military trust between the two countries.

List of Joint Military Exercises of India Joint Military Exercise Name Countries Hand in Hand India-China Garuda Shakti India-Indonesia Surya Kiran India-Nepal Yudh Abhyas India-USA Mitra Shakti India-Sri Lanka Ekuverin India-Maldives

India-Bangladesh Relations

India and Bangladesh are South Asian countries and share friendly relations. However, they have experienced some border-related issues. Bangladesh's border is covered by India on three sides. Both these countries are members of SAARC, BIMSTEC, Indian Ocean Coastal Regional Cooperation Association, and Commonwealth.

India and Bangladesh share common cultural roots because a part of north-eastern Indian states and West Bengal uses common language Bengali in their daily courses. The military exercise like SAMPRITI-IX not only strengthens the relations between the armies of the two countries but also increases the confidence between the two nations.

Also Read | Indian Air Force inducts first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft carrying BrahMos missiles

Also Read | Rajnath Singh flags off 51st unit of self-propelled K9 Vajra-T Guns