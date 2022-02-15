Russia-Ukraine crisis: India advises its nationals, students to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily

India issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine on February 15, 2022. The advisory urges Indian Nationals in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukrain issued a formal statement asking students particularly, whose stay is not essential to consider leaving temporarily.

The advisory reads, "In view of uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay not essential, may consider leaving temporarily."

The Indian Nationals have also been advised against all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.The Embassy of India in Kyiv further requested the Indian nationals to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them whenever required.

The advisory comes as amid rising tensions and probability of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine though continuous to function normally to provide all services to Indian Nationals in Ukraine.

US relocates embassy in Kyiv, other countries also ask their citizens to leave Ukraine

The United States on February 11, 2022 asked its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country within the next 24 to 48 hours amid growing concerns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing on February 11 that an attack by Russia “could occur any day now”. He further added that if Russia attacks Ukraine, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians and hence, urged any American in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

The United States has also temporarily relocated its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

We are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces. We urge any remaining US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately: US Secy of State Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/DFjinVLvDG — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Apart from India and the US, several other countries are cutting their diplomatic staff in Ukraine and have urged their citizens to leave the country including Germany, UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Japan, Israel, Ireland, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovenia, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Background

New satellite images show massive build up by Russia along Ukraine's borders in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, increasing fears of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine. The satellite images show the deployment of ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomb jets at forward locations.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on February 14 that Russia is ready for an attack on Ukrain as all the elements for the invasion are in place.

In a frantic last-minute effort to avert potential war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has flown to Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin in a high stakes mission. This comes after Scholz's one-day trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky recently posted on his Facebook account saying, "February 16 will be the day of attack" on Ukraine by Russia.