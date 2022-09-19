Indian Army installs satellite-based internet at Siachen- world’s largest battlefield

The Indian Army activated satellite broadband-based internet service on the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield on September 18, 2022. The feat was installed by the Indian Army’s XIV Corps or Fire and Fury Corps’ Siachen Signallers.

The fire and fury cops looked over the military deployment along with Kargil-Leh and protects the frontiers with China and Pakistan, and guards the Siachen Glacier. The fire and fury cops tweeted “Satellite-based Internet service was activated on the Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet, the World's Highest Battlefield, by the Siachen Signallers,”.

Satellite-based internet at Siachen: Key details

Fire and Fury Corps or XIV Corps is part of the Indian Army’s Northern Command. The cops are responsible for looking after some of the most delicate areas including the Siachen region. Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), a Government of India undertaking, has provided satellite internet service on the Siachen Glacier frontier. The organization is also responsible for the BharatNet Project under which 2.5 lakh gram panchayats across India are to be supplied with broadband connectivity.

What is Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL)?

Bharat Broadband Network Limited provides net connectivity to the Army at Siachen. It is also responsible for the implementation of the BharatNet Project. The BBLN plans to deliver satellite-based internet to around 7000-gram panchayats and other remote areas where fiber-based internet is difficult.

The Siachen Glacier

The Siachen Glacier comes under India’s strategic control after ‘Operation Meghdoot’ in 1984. It stands at an altitude of 20,000 feet. The glacier is situated in the Eastern Karakoram range of the Himalayas, and on the north of Nubra Valley. Reportedly, it is the highest armed zone in the world. Army and soldiers serving in this region have to face harsh weather, avalanches, and landslides. During the winter temperatures touch as low as -60 degree celsius in this high-altitude region.

