Sixth edition of Japan-India maritime exercise JIMEX 2022 concludes

JIMEX 22 hosted by the Indian Navy, the sixth edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise 2022 was concluded in the Bay of Bengal. JIMEX 2022 bids farewell to each other with customary steam past on September 17, 2022, at ENC, Visakhapatnam.

The sixth edition of JIMEX 22, began on September 11 and was hosted by the Indian Navy. The previous edition of JIMEX was conducted in the Arabian Sea in October 2021. The exercise consolidated the mutual understanding and interoperability between the two navies and marked the tenth anniversary of JIMEX since its inception in 2012.

#JIMEX22 between #IndianNavy & #JMSDF concluded 17 Sep 22



Some of the most complex exercises undertaken jointly by the two navies - Adv level ASW, wpn firings, Air Defence exercises strengthening the bonds of friendship & interoperability pic.twitter.com/i6ZpuSpG07 — Eastern Naval Command (@IN_HQENC) September 18, 2022

Who participated in the JIMEX 22 farewell?

Indian Naval ships led by Rear Adm Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Izumo and Takanami led by Rear Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, participated in the week-long exercise.

JIMEX 2022: Key details

JIMEX 22 saw some of the most complex exercises undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides were involved in advanced-level anti-submarine warfare, Air Defence exercises, and weapon firings. Submarines, shipborne helicopters, and fighter aircraft, and also participated in the exercise. JIMEX consists of complex tactical drills in all dimensions of Naval warfare to boost interoperability between two key maritime forces in the Indo-Pacific. IN and JMSDF ships refilled each other at sea under the agreement on Reciprocal Provision for Supply and Services (RPSS).

What is the objective of JIMEX 2022?

The exercise focused on developing a common understanding of operational procedures and enhancing interoperability through the conduct of drills across the complete spectrum of maritime operations in surface, sub-surface, and air domains.

Background

The JIMEX series of exercises began in January 2012 with a special focus on maritime security cooperation between Japan and India. The first ever Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) was conducted in waters off the Indian coast and was scheduled in the Bay of Bengal from 19th December to 22nd December 2013.

Varanasi nominated as first SCO tourism and cultural capital