Varanasi nominated as first SCO tourism and cultural capital

At the 22nd meeting of the SCO council in Samarkand on September 16, 2022, Varanasi city has been nominated as the first cultural and tourism capital during 2022-2023. The nomination of Varanasi as SCO tourism and cultural capital was announced at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Samarkand. PM Modi also attended the meeting.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 2022, was the first in-person meeting of the regional group after the Covid-19 pandemic which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rotating presidency of the grouping has been handed over to India for the year 2022-23 by Uzbekistan.

Kashi: The first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital https://t.co/gZ1VNVtdhs pic.twitter.com/OiGhgeWxgn — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 16, 2022

Varanasi as SCO tourism and cultural capital: Why is it significant?

Nominating Varanasi as the first SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital will boost tourism and cultural and humanitarian exchanges between India and SCO member countries. It also emphasizes India&rsquo's ancient civilizational links with Member States of SCO, especially the Central Asian Republics.

Varanasi as the SCO tourism and cultural capital: Objective

At the Dushanbe SCO Summit in 2021, the regulations for nominating SCO tourism and capital were adopted with an objective to promote cooperation between the SCO member states in the field of culture and tourism.

Various events will also be organized under the framework of a major cultural outreach program in Varanasi during 2022-23. A number of guests will also be invited to participate from the SCO Member States.

The events are expected to fascinate scholars, musicians, Indologists, authors, photojournalists, artists, travel bloggers, and other guests.

What is the significance of Varanasi?