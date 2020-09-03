PUBG, 118 other Mobile Apps Banned by Indian Govt: Check the important details and Complete List here

The Ministry of Information and Technology on September 2, 2020, banned PUBG and 118 other widely popular Chinese mobile applications. PUBG is an online multiplayer shooting game.

As per the statement by the ministry, a total of 118 mobile apps have been banned by the government as they are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India.

There are reportedly, nearly 33 million active PUBG players in India which make it one of the most popular apps downloaded in India. The app clocks around 13 million users per day.

The latest ban by the government will again be a hit for the app industry as the government had earlier banned 59 popular Chinese apps that were hugely popular among the Indian masses. The move can be seen in the light of ongoing tension between China and India in Eastern Ladakh.

Complaints against the mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms:

The Ministry of Information and Technology while informing about the decision mentioned that the ministry has received several complaints regarding the misuse of some widely popular mobile applications that are available on Android and iOS platforms.

The complaints alleged the stealing and transmission of user’s data in an unauthorized manner to the servers who are possibly located outside India.

The statement by the ministry further read that the compilation of these data, its profiling and mining by the elements who are hostile to National Security and Defence of India, is a matter of deep and immediate concern that requires strict measures.

What will be the significance of banning these apps?

There has been a strong demand in the public domain as well as in the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to take strict actions against the mobile applications that can pose major harm to India's sovereignty and to the privacy of the Indian citizens.

The step taken by the Central government, amid the ongoing border tension with China, aims at safeguarding the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. The decision of banning one of the most popular apps amongst many will ensure security, safety, and sovereignty of the Indian Cyberspace.

Previous ban on Chinese app:

Earlier in June 2020, the Indian government had banned 59 mobile applications, which were mostly Chinese and included Tik Rok, one of the most famous apps used in the country, apart from the UC browser and WeChat. The reason behind the previous ban was also a threat to the defence of India and to the security of the state and public order.

Complete list of 118 banned apps by the Indian government: