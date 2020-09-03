Study at Home
Search

PUBG, 118 other Mobile Apps Banned by Indian Govt: Check the important details and Complete List here

PUBG and 118 other mobile apps have been banned by the government as they are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India.

Sep 3, 2020 10:28 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

The Ministry of Information and Technology on September 2, 2020, banned PUBG and 118 other widely popular Chinese mobile applications. PUBG is an online multiplayer shooting game. 

As per the statement by the ministry, a total of 118 mobile apps have been banned by the government as they are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India.

There are reportedly, nearly 33 million active PUBG players in India which make it one of the most popular apps downloaded in India. The app clocks around 13 million users per day. 

The latest ban by the government will again be a hit for the app industry as the government had earlier banned 59 popular Chinese apps that were hugely popular among the Indian masses. The move can be seen in the light of ongoing tension between China and India in Eastern Ladakh.

Complaints against the mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms:

The Ministry of Information and Technology while informing about the decision mentioned that the ministry has received several complaints regarding the misuse of some widely popular mobile applications that are available on Android and iOS platforms.

The complaints alleged the stealing and transmission of user’s data in an unauthorized manner to the servers who are possibly located outside India.

The statement by the ministry further read that the compilation of these data, its profiling and mining by the elements who are hostile to National Security and Defence of India, is a matter of deep and immediate concern that requires strict measures.

What will be the significance of banning these apps?

There has been a strong demand in the public domain as well as in the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to take strict actions against the mobile applications that can pose major harm to India's sovereignty and to the privacy of the Indian citizens. 

The step taken by the Central government, amid the ongoing border tension with China, aims at safeguarding the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. The decision of banning one of the most popular apps amongst many will ensure security, safety, and sovereignty of the Indian Cyberspace. 

Previous ban on Chinese app:

Earlier in June 2020, the Indian government had banned 59 mobile applications, which were mostly Chinese and included Tik Rok, one of the most famous apps used in the country, apart from the UC browser and WeChat. The reason behind the previous ban was also a threat to the defence of India and to the security of the state and public order. 

Complete list of 118 banned apps by the Indian government:

S. No. Name of the banned apps
1. APUS Launcher Pro-Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
2. APUS Launcher-Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
3. APUS Security- Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner
4 APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti Virus
5. APUS Flashlight- Free & Bright
6 Cut Cut- Cut Out  & Photo Background Editor
7. Baidu
8. Baidu Expression Edition
9. FaceU- Inspire Your Beauty
10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest Gadgets, amazing deals
11. CamCard- Business Card Reader
12. CamCard Business
13. CamCard for Salesforce
14. CamOcr
15. InNote
16. VooV Meeting- Tencent Video Conferencing
17. Super Clean-  Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
18. WeChat Reading
19. Government WeChat
20. Small Q Brush
21. Tencent Weiyun
22. Pitu
23. WeChat Work
24. Cyber Hunter
25. Cyber Hunter Lite
26. Knives Out- No rules, Just Fight!
27. Super Mecha Champions
28. LifeAfter
29. Dawn of Isles
30. Ludo World- Ludo Superstar
31. Chess Rush
32. PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik
33. PUBG MOBILE LITE
34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
36. Dank Tanks
37. Warpath
38. Game of Sultans
39. Gallery Vault- Hide Pictures and Videos
40.  Smart AppLock ( App Protect)
41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)- Gallery Vault Developer Team
42. Hide App- Hide Application Icon
43. AppLock
44. AppLock Lite
45. Dual Space- Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
46. ZAKZAK Pro- Live Chat and Video Chat Online
47. ZAKZAK Live- Live Streaming and Video Chat app
48. Music- Mp3 Player
49. Music Player- Audio Player & 10 bands equalizer
50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
51. Cleaner- Phone Booster
52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer
53. Video Player All Format for Android
54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor
55. Photo Gallery & Album
56. Music Player- Bass Booster-Free Download
57. HD Camera- Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
59. Music Player- Mp3 Player & 10 bands equalizer
60. Gallery HD
61.  Web Browser- Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
62.  Web Browser- Secure explorer
63. Music Player- Audio Player
64. Video Player- All Format HD Video Player
65. Lamour Love All over the world 
66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world 
67. MV Master- Make your Status Video & Community
68. MV Master- Best Video Maker & Photo Video editor
69. APUS Message Centre- Intelligent Management
70. LivU Meet New people & Video Chat with Strangers
71. Carrom Friends- Carrom Board & pool Game
72. Ludo All-Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
73. Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
74. Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
75. Z Camera: Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
76. Go SMS Pro:- Messenger, Free Themes, Emojis
77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
78. Ulike- Define your selfie in trendy style
79. Tantan- Date for Real
80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat Karen
81.  Kitty Live: Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
83. Alipay
84. AlipayHK
85. Mobile Taobao
86. Youku
87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
88. Sina News
89. Netease News
90. Penguin FM
91. Murderous Pursuits 
92. Tencent Wishlist (Tencent Technology)
93. Learn Chinese AI- Super Chinese
94. HUYA Live- Game Live Stream
95. Little Q Album
96. Fighting Landlords- Free and happy fighting landlords
97. Hi Meitu
98. Mobile Legends: Pocket
99. VPN for Tik Tok
100. VPN for Tik Tok
101. Penguin E- Sports Live Assistant
102. Buy Cars- offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
103. iPick
104. Beauty Camera Plus- Sweet camera & Face Selfie
105. Parallel Space Lite- Dual App
106. Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
107. MARVEL Super war NetEase games
108. AFK Arena
109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
111. Mafia City Yota Games
112. Onmyoji NetEase Games
113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang  has been fully upgraded
115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games 
117. Soul Hunters 
118. Rules of Survival 

 

Download our Current Affairs & GK app For exam preparation

डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए

AndroidIOS

Related Categories