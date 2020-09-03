PUBG, 118 other Mobile Apps Banned by Indian Govt: Check the important details and Complete List here
PUBG and 118 other mobile apps have been banned by the government as they are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India.
The Ministry of Information and Technology on September 2, 2020, banned PUBG and 118 other widely popular Chinese mobile applications. PUBG is an online multiplayer shooting game.
As per the statement by the ministry, a total of 118 mobile apps have been banned by the government as they are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, public order, and defence of India.
There are reportedly, nearly 33 million active PUBG players in India which make it one of the most popular apps downloaded in India. The app clocks around 13 million users per day.
The latest ban by the government will again be a hit for the app industry as the government had earlier banned 59 popular Chinese apps that were hugely popular among the Indian masses. The move can be seen in the light of ongoing tension between China and India in Eastern Ladakh.
Complaints against the mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms:
The Ministry of Information and Technology while informing about the decision mentioned that the ministry has received several complaints regarding the misuse of some widely popular mobile applications that are available on Android and iOS platforms.
The complaints alleged the stealing and transmission of user’s data in an unauthorized manner to the servers who are possibly located outside India.
The statement by the ministry further read that the compilation of these data, its profiling and mining by the elements who are hostile to National Security and Defence of India, is a matter of deep and immediate concern that requires strict measures.
What will be the significance of banning these apps?
There has been a strong demand in the public domain as well as in the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to take strict actions against the mobile applications that can pose major harm to India's sovereignty and to the privacy of the Indian citizens.
The step taken by the Central government, amid the ongoing border tension with China, aims at safeguarding the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. The decision of banning one of the most popular apps amongst many will ensure security, safety, and sovereignty of the Indian Cyberspace.
Previous ban on Chinese app:
Earlier in June 2020, the Indian government had banned 59 mobile applications, which were mostly Chinese and included Tik Rok, one of the most famous apps used in the country, apart from the UC browser and WeChat. The reason behind the previous ban was also a threat to the defence of India and to the security of the state and public order.
Complete list of 118 banned apps by the Indian government:
|S. No.
|Name of the banned apps
|1.
|APUS Launcher Pro-Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
|2.
|APUS Launcher-Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
|3.
|APUS Security- Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner
|4
|APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti Virus
|5.
|APUS Flashlight- Free & Bright
|6
|Cut Cut- Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
|7.
|Baidu
|8.
|Baidu Expression Edition
|9.
|FaceU- Inspire Your Beauty
|10.
|ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest Gadgets, amazing deals
|11.
|CamCard- Business Card Reader
|12.
|CamCard Business
|13.
|CamCard for Salesforce
|14.
|CamOcr
|15.
|InNote
|16.
|VooV Meeting- Tencent Video Conferencing
|17.
|Super Clean- Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
|18.
|WeChat Reading
|19.
|Government WeChat
|20.
|Small Q Brush
|21.
|Tencent Weiyun
|22.
|Pitu
|23.
|WeChat Work
|24.
|Cyber Hunter
|25.
|Cyber Hunter Lite
|26.
|Knives Out- No rules, Just Fight!
|27.
|Super Mecha Champions
|28.
|LifeAfter
|29.
|Dawn of Isles
|30.
|Ludo World- Ludo Superstar
|31.
|Chess Rush
|32.
|PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik
|33.
|PUBG MOBILE LITE
|34.
|Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
|35.
|Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
|36.
|Dank Tanks
|37.
|Warpath
|38.
|Game of Sultans
|39.
|Gallery Vault- Hide Pictures and Videos
|40.
|Smart AppLock ( App Protect)
|41.
|Message Lock (SMS Lock)- Gallery Vault Developer Team
|42.
|Hide App- Hide Application Icon
|43.
|AppLock
|44.
|AppLock Lite
|45.
|Dual Space- Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
|46.
|ZAKZAK Pro- Live Chat and Video Chat Online
|47.
|ZAKZAK Live- Live Streaming and Video Chat app
|48.
|Music- Mp3 Player
|49.
|Music Player- Audio Player & 10 bands equalizer
|50.
|HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
|51.
|Cleaner- Phone Booster
|52.
|Web Browser & Fast Explorer
|53.
|Video Player All Format for Android
|54.
|Photo Gallery HD & Editor
|55.
|Photo Gallery & Album
|56.
|Music Player- Bass Booster-Free Download
|57.
|HD Camera- Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
|58.
|HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
|59.
|Music Player- Mp3 Player & 10 bands equalizer
|60.
|Gallery HD
|61.
|Web Browser- Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
|62.
|Web Browser- Secure explorer
|63.
|Music Player- Audio Player
|64.
|Video Player- All Format HD Video Player
|65.
|Lamour Love All over the world
|66.
|Amour- video chat & call all over the world
|67.
|MV Master- Make your Status Video & Community
|68.
|MV Master- Best Video Maker & Photo Video editor
|69.
|APUS Message Centre- Intelligent Management
|70.
|LivU Meet New people & Video Chat with Strangers
|71.
|Carrom Friends- Carrom Board & pool Game
|72.
|Ludo All-Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
|73.
|Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
|74.
|Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
|75.
|Z Camera: Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
|76.
|Go SMS Pro:- Messenger, Free Themes, Emojis
|77.
|U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
|78.
|Ulike- Define your selfie in trendy style
|79.
|Tantan- Date for Real
|80.
|MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat Karen
|81.
|Kitty Live: Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
|82.
|Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
|83.
|Alipay
|84.
|AlipayHK
|85.
|Mobile Taobao
|86.
|Youku
|87.
|Road of Kings- Endless Glory
|88.
|Sina News
|89.
|Netease News
|90.
|Penguin FM
|91.
|Murderous Pursuits
|92.
|Tencent Wishlist (Tencent Technology)
|93.
|Learn Chinese AI- Super Chinese
|94.
|HUYA Live- Game Live Stream
|95.
|Little Q Album
|96.
|Fighting Landlords- Free and happy fighting landlords
|97.
|Hi Meitu
|98.
|Mobile Legends: Pocket
|99.
|VPN for Tik Tok
|100.
|VPN for Tik Tok
|101.
|Penguin E- Sports Live Assistant
|102.
|Buy Cars- offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
|103.
|iPick
|104.
|Beauty Camera Plus- Sweet camera & Face Selfie
|105.
|Parallel Space Lite- Dual App
|106.
|Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
|107.
|MARVEL Super war NetEase games
|108.
|AFK Arena
|109.
|Creative Destruction NetEase Games
|110.
|Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
|111.
|Mafia City Yota Games
|112.
|Onmyoji NetEase Games
|113.
|Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
|114.
|Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
|115.
|Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
|116.
|Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
|117.
|Soul Hunters
|118.
|Rules of Survival