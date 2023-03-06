INS Trikand Ship Arrives in Bahrain for Participation in US-led International Maritime Exercise

The Indian Frigate Ship called INS Trikand set foot in Bahrain for the first-ever participation in the International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. This multinational exercise is organised by the US-led Combined Maritime Forces which is a naval partnership comprising 34 nations.

During the stay in Mina Salman seaport located in Manama, Bahrain, INS Trikand hosted Rear Adm Jean Michel Martinet of the French Navy who is also the Vice Commander of IMX23 as well as Commander Task Force (East). The Indian warship crew further had official interactions with the planning team along with ships from friendly Navies who are participating in the multinational Exercise 2023.

With an aim to enhance maritime security & keep sea lanes in the region safe for maritime commerce, INS Trikand is participating in International Maritime Exercise/ Cutlass Express 2023 (IMX/CE-23) being held in the Gulf region from 26 Feb to 16 Mar 23.https://t.co/e1Mfktf4kr pic.twitter.com/0t3jQBfY7k — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) March 5, 2023

Participants in International Exercise 2023

The Captain of INS Trikand invited the Ambassador of India to Qatar, Piyush Srivastava. According to the official reports, INS Trikand warship is participating in the International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023 (IMX/CE-23). This is currently an ongoing exercise in the Gulf region which commenced on the 26th of February and will be concluding on the 16th of March 2023.

The Indian warship will participate in the exercise along with other participants from across more than 50 nations. Also, international maritime agencies will also engage in the event with the major aim of improving overall maritime security. Moreover, the goal is to keep the region's sea lanes safe for maritime commerce and trading.

INS Trikand reaches Bahrain for her first participation in International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023https://t.co/n4vQyWfGEa — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 6, 2023

IMX/CE-23 is one of the world's largest multinational maritime exercises in the Middle Eastern region. While this is the Indian Navy's first participation in IMX this year, it is also considered the second time that an Indian Naval ship is participating in a CMF exercise. Talking about earlier endeavours, INS Trikand took part in the CMF-led Operation Sea Sword 2 in November 2022.

A Brief Sketch of INS Trikand

INS Trikand is regarded as a Talwar-class Frigate or Indian Warship that was designed for the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy itself ordered its construction and the ship is the third and final warship of the 2nd batch of Talwar-class of guided-missile Frigates.

Moreover, stealth technologies have been used in building this ship which is intended to make vehicles or missiles nearly invisible to enemy radar or other electronic objects. Most of the equipment is Russin-made however some of the indigenous systems have also been implemented.

INS Trikand was first laid down in the year 2008. It was first appointed in the Indian Navy in 2013 by Vice Admiral R K Dhowan. In the past, the ship has served in many missions.

About Multinational Maritime Group

The Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) is a multinational partnership which holds the Rules-Based International Order (RBIO). It resists illegal non-state elements on the high seas. This maritime group including 34 nations agreement aims at enhancing security, prosperity and stability across 3.2 million square miles of international waters.

According to the press release, INS Trikand recently entered Bahrain to take part in Cultpass Express 2023.

