Indian-origin Rishi Sunak front-runner for Britain’s PM post? 

Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has a major chance of becoming Britain’s next Prime Minister after the odds tipped in his favour. This comes as pressure mounts on embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even from within his own Conservative Party to exit 10 Downing Street.

As per a major bookmaker in the UK, Betfair, odds are against the current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and he is expected to step down soon. The 57-year-old is facing flak for an alleged drinks party during Britain’s first COVID-19 lockdown until May 2020.

Boris Johnson issued a heartfelt apology at the House of Commons for the breach of lockdown guidelines and Rishi Sunak was interestingly not present during the convening of house then.

Though Sunak later attempted to quash the rumours by tweeting, “I’ve been on a visit all day today continuing work on our #PlanForJobs as well as meeting MPs to discuss the energy situation.” As per reports, however, the 41-year-old is attempting to distance himself from the party leader.

Speaking on the PM’s apology, Sunak said that the PM was right to apologise and I support his request for patience while Sue Gray carries out her inquiry. Some media reports claimed his support for Boris Johnson as ‘lukewarm’.

A senior civil servant Sue Gray has been given the responsibility of investigating all alleged lockdown breaches within the government including at 10 Downing Street. This comes after there were several revelations around similar events in recent weeks. Though Johnson attempted to justify the events as work events.

However, there are reports of a growing rift within the party ranks and it is being speculated that Johnson will not be able to hold on to his post for long.

How is Rishi Sunak in line for the British PM’s post?

According to Betfair, Rishi Sunak is a long-time favourite for the PM’a post and he heads the betting at 15/8, followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at 11/4 and Cabinet Minister Michael Gove at 6/1.

Other Conservatives who could be in the running to become the next British Prime Minister include former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at 8/1 and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel and Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden tied at the fifth place with 14/1.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

•Indian-origin British Politician Rishi Sunak was appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer on February 13, 2020 by British PM Boris Johnson.

•The post of Chancellor of the Exchequer is the second most important position in the British Government.

•Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Sunak was born in Southampton to an Indian Punjabi family.

•He was previously elected as the Member of Parliament from Richmond in the 2015 general election.

•He has also served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury between July 2019 and February 2020.

•He also held the position of Parliamentary under-secretary of state for local government under Theresa May’s government.

•He had replaced Sajid Javid as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson’s cabinet.