India’s first ‘Grain ATM’ set up in Gurugram

Haryana government on July 14, 2021, announced that India’s first Grain ATM ‘Annapurti’ has been set up as a pilot project in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram.

Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Harayana, who also holds the portfolio of Food and Civil Supplies said, “The purpose of installing this machine is to ensure that the right quantity reaches the right beneficiary with minimum hassle.”

These Grain ATMs will address all the complaints regarding the right measurement of ration quantity and waiting time. With the successful installation of the pilot project of Grain ATMs at Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, the Haryana government plans to install these ATMs at its depots across the state, he added.

What is Grain ATM?

• India’s first Grain ATM has been installed as a pilot project in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram under the ‘World Food Programme’ of the United Nations (UN).

• Grain ATM is known as Automated, Multi Commodity, Grain Dispensing Machine. It functions like regular bank ATM machines.

• Grain ATM can dispense up to 70 kg in 7 minutes. It will dispense three types of grains – rice, millet, and wheat. Currently, the Grain ATM in Gurugram is ready to dispense wheat.

How will Grain ATM function?

• Grain ATM is installed with a biometric system and a touch screen.

• The beneficiaries will be required to enter their Ration Card or Aadhar Card number.

• After successful biometric authentication, the machine will dispense the grains in the bags installed under the machine.

India’s first Grain ATM in Gurugram: Benefits

• Grain ATMs will aid in:

(i) Addressing complaints regarding the right measurement of ration quantity and waiting time.

(ii) Ending the complaints regarding the shortage of food grains at government depots.

(iii) Bringing greater transparency in the public distribution system.

(iv) Distributing food grains to the government depot operators while saving their time as well.