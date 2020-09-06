US Open 2020: Indo-Canadian pair of Bopanna-Shapovalov enter men’s doubles quarterfinals

The Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing US Open tennis.

The pair of Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated the German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andrea Mies in the second-round clash that had lasted for an hour and 47 minutes.

The Indian-Canadian pair will now play against the Dutch-Romanian duo Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on September 7, 2020.

Singles? Doubles? Find you a man who can do both.@denis_shapo & @rohanbopanna upset the No. 6 seeds in three sets. pic.twitter.com/LM1LbHuxpj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2020

Comeback in the second set of the game:

After losing the first set of the game, the Indo-Canadian duo Bopanna and Shapovalov, made a comeback and clinched the next two sets. They won the game against German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andrea Mies by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

It's all about finishing strong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. Good effort by my partner after his long day yesterday to comeback and play hard. Good win at the office for us today @denis_shapo @usopen rohanbopannatennisacademy… https://t.co/zagWcRjFxP — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 6, 2020

The due had sharpened their play in the second set, they improved their first-serve percentage and won more points behind their first and second serves.

Even though they made some unforced errors, the due won the points that mattered converting one of the three breakpoints and by saving the one breakpoint they faced to edge the seat.

Rohan Bopanna is now the lone surviving Indian in the US Open tournament after the exits of Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagpal.

US Open: Women’s Singles

In the women’s singles, Serena Williams has made a comeback from a slow start to beat Sloane Stephens by 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the US Open’s third round.

Serena Williams will now face No.15 Maria Sakkari from Greece in the fourth round of the game.