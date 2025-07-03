Scan to Locate: Indore Launches QR-Based Home Address Plates

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has initiated the Digital House Address Project, a historic step under India's Smart Cities Mission, replacing traditional address formats with QR codes and GPS technology. This nation's first-of-its-kind project is expected to standardize India's disorganized addressing system, enhance municipal service delivery, and rethink urban governance.

Get a QR for your Home Address

After a successful pilot in Sudama Nagar's Ward 82, the project recently went live, signaling the start of a citywide deployment. It provides a scalable concept for digital urban infrastructure and is the first official implementation of QR-based address plates in India. It also integrates smoothly with the country's Digipin system.

Digital address standardization is becoming more and more popular across the country, as seen by the NDMC in New Delhi proposing a similar project.