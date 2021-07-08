INS Tabar conducts maritime partnership exercise with Italian Navy

Indian Naval Ship Tabar participated in a military exercise with a frontline frigate of the Italian Navy, stated an Indian Navy statement on July 7, 2021.

As a part of an ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean, Tabar had entered the Port of Naples on July 3, 2021. Commanding Officer Captain Mahesh Mangipudi along with senior officers of Prefect of Naples Authority, the regional Italian Navy HQ, and the coast guard HQ were gathered during the stay.

Indian Naval Ship Tabar military exercise: Key points

• During the departure on July 4 -5, 2021, Indian Naval Ship Tabar undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with ITS Antonio Marceglia, a frontline frigate of the Italian Navy in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

• The military exercise comprised a wide range of naval operations such as cross deck helo operations by day and night, communication drills, replenishment at sea, and air defence procedures.

• This military exercise was found to be mutually beneficial in consolidating combined operations against maritime threats and enhancing interoperability.

• The military exercise ended with a ‘Steam Past’ by the two ships in accordance with the naval customs.

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a four-day visit to the UK and Italy

• Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on July 4, 2021, began his four-day visit to the UK and Italy to strengthen the bilateral strategic ties with the two European countries.

• On his visit to the UK on July 5, 2021, Naravane met the UK’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter and deliberated on defence cooperation between the two countries.

• On July 7, Naravane arrived in Italy to hold discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army and also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino.

About Indian Naval Ship Tabar

• INS Tabar was commissioned on April 19, 2004, in Kaliningrad, Russia. Tabar is the third Indian warship of Talwar-class frigate in the Indian Navy.

• INS Tabar is a Talwar class vessel equipped with supersonic BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles. The vessel is armed with Barak 1 missiles. It is a warship that can withstand air, surface, and sub-surface missions.

• INS Tabar is equipped with one single-rail MS-196 launcher that can launch long-range Shtil-1 surface-to-air missiles. It has 8 Igla-1E portable air defence missiles for short-range launches.