International Migrants Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance of the day

UN International Migrants Day 2021: The world observes the International Migrants Day every year on December 18. As the countries faced the wrath of Covid-19, another crisis caused by the pandemic that left the most accomplished governments clueless was the migrant crisis. International Migrants Day 2021 is the reminder that the problems faced by migrants in every country are not over yet and governments are yet to come with policies that are constructive and inclusive.

However, the focus of International Migrants Day should also be put on the rich cultural, social, and economic contributions made by migrants and how they help in building a more inclusive society. On International Migrants Day 2021, let's know more about the history of the day and how Migrants Day is observed to tackle the challenges and problems of global migration.

International Migrants Day 2021 Date

The International Migrants Day is observed every year on December 18.

Sustainable development means progress for all. We can achieve this if we create equal societies that are inclusive of migrants, enabling them to maximize their potential. #IMD2021 pic.twitter.com/NM6kTggfhM — IOM - UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) December 17, 2021

International Migrants Day 2021 Theme

The theme of International Migrants Day 2021 is ‘Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility’. This years’ theme of International Migrants Day acknowledges the contribution made by migrants of their knowledge, skills, and networks to build more resilient and stronger communities.

International Migrants Day 2021 History

In 1999, the UN General Assembly created the international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families. However, on December 4, 2000, noting the large and increasing migrants across the world, the assembly decided December 18 as the International Migrants Day.

International Migrants Day was created by the global body to commemorate the significance of strengthening international cooperation and migration regionally, bilaterally, and globally.

International Migrants Day 2021: What is the significance?

International Migrants Day 2021 is an affirmation that throughout human history, migration has been a step of courage and expression of an individual’s will to overcome adversity to live a better life.

International Migrants Day plays a significant role in determining the movement of individuals because of forced or voluntary movements for the environmental issues such as poverty or disaster.

In today’s world, migration draws increasing attention particularly. Migration day signifies that the difficulties and challenges faced by migrants require cooperation and collective action from countries around the world.