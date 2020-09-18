Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: Where and How to watch IPL Matches live

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on September 19, 2020, after a delay which had lasted for over 5 months. The opening of the match will be with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings face-off, both the teams putting their best forward.

Indian Premier League matches will be held in bio-secure bubbles in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi in front of empty stands. However, the organisers are hoping that some of the viewers will be allowed during the later stages of the tournament.

The first match of the IPL 2020 tournament will be held in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm (IST). Viewers will be able to enjoy the tournament on various digital platforms apart from the televised show.

When is the first match of IPL 2020:

The first match of IPL 2020 will be on September 19, 2020, between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at 7.30 pm.

What time IPL matches can be watched in India?

According to the Board of Cricket Control in Indian (BCCI), out of the IPL 2020 tournament of 53 days, 10 matches will be held in the afternoon at 3.30 pm (IST) and the remaining will be in the evening at 7.30 pm (IST).

Which of the channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 matches live on TV?

In India, IPL 2020 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi.

IPL 2020 matches live streaming online:

Viewers will be able to enjoy the live streaming of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 matches on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Stadiums in UAE which will host IPL 2020 matches:

All the 60 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be held at 3 venues of UAE- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Cities in UAE that will host IPL:

The matches will be played in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai from September 19, 2020. 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 12 in Sharjah, and 20 in Abu Dhabi.

IPL cancellation due to COVID: Background

Indian Premier League (IPL) 13 was scheduled to be held from March 29, 2020, but the sudden disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic lead to the cancellation of the tournament. Also because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, organisers decided to schedule the match in UAE, prioritizing the security of the cricketers.