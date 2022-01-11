JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

IPL title sponsor 2022: Tata Group to replace Vivo as title sponsor of IPL 2022

IPL 2022 sponsor: The Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Brijesh Patel has confirmed that Tata will replace Vivo as the title sponsor of ipl 2022. 

Created On: Jan 11, 2022 15:50 IST
Title sponsor of IPL 2022: The Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Brijesh Patel confirmed on January 11, 2022, that Tata will replace Vivo as the title sponsor of ipl 2022 which will be an upcoming edition of the tournament. Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with IPL and as a result, during this period, Tata Group will remain the main sponsor.

Brijesh Patel further informed that Vivo had a deal of Rs. 2,200 crores for the title sponsorship rights of IPL from 2018-2022, however, after the Galwan Valley military face-off between India and China, Vivo took a break for a year with Dream 11 replacing it.

However, in 2021, Vivo was back as IPL title sponsor even as speculation began that the group was looking to transfer the rights to a suitable bidder. The move was approved by BCCI.

The rights of IPL title sponsorship were transferred to Vivo, the Chinese Smartphone manufacturer, for Rs. 200 crores in 2016 after Pepsi terminated its deal of sponsorship with BCCI in October 2015. 

In June 2017, Vivo retained the rights for the next five seasons of the IPL tournament (2018-2022) with a winning bid of Rs. 2,199 crores making it a deal more expensive than Barclay's Premier League title sponsorship contract between 2013 and 2016.

In 2020, Vivo got out of the sponsorship rights because of the military standoff between India and China. In 2021, Vivo bagged the sponsorship rights of IPL again for Rs.  439.8 crores. 

IPL Sponsors List

Sponsor

Period

Sponsorship Fee (Per Year)
DLF 2008-2012 Rs. 40 Crores
Pepsi 2013-2015 Rs. 79.4 crores
Vivo 2016-2017 Rs. 100 crores
Vivo 2018-2019 Rs. 439.8 crores
Dream 11 2020 Rs. 222 crores
Vivo  2021 Rs. 439.8 crores
TATA TATA  

Two new teams of IPL receive formal clearance

The two new teams of the Indian Premier League- CVC Capital's Ahmedabad Team and Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group for the Lucknow Franchise on January 11, 2022, received formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The formal clearance to the two new IPL teams was given after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council. 

2022 Indian Premier League

IPL 2022 will be the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. It is a professional Twnety20 Cricket league that was established by the BCCI in 2007. 

IPL 15 will see the expansion of the league with an addition of two new franchises which will make it the second season to have 10 teams, after the 2011 tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending Champions having won their fourth title in IPL 2021. 

