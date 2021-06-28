ISSF World Cup 2021: Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat wins gold medal

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat won the gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup being held in Osijek, Croatia on June 28, 2021.

Sarnobat’s win on June 28 is India’s first gold in 25m pistol event at the ISSF in 2021. Earlier in 2013, she won the gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the ISSF World cup that was held in Changwon, South Korea.

Rahi Sarnobat, 30, scored 39 points in the final with 8 points ahead of the silver medalist. Sarnobat is now only one point away from equalling the world record.

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker made it to the finals of the 25m pistol event after finishing second and third respectively in the qualifying round. Rahi scored 591 points and Manu scored 588 points.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, 19, finished 7th in the finals of the same event where she scored 11 out of 25 and. Manu Bhaker has earlier won a bronze medal in the women’s air pistol team and a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Who is Rahi Sarnobat?

•Rahi Sarnobat is an Indian female shooter athlete. She is a record-breaking 25m pistol shooter from India.

•In 2021, Sarnobat won India’s first gold medal in 25m pistol event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2021.

•In 2019, she won the gold medal at the Munich World Cup event, Germany and was selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

•In 2018, Sarnobat became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Jakarta Palembang Asian Games in the women's 25m pistol event.

•In 2014, she won gold in the women's 25m pistol at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow, and in the same year, Sarnobat bagged the bronze medal in the 25m pistol team event at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon.

•In 2013, she was the first Indian shooter athlete who won the gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the ISSF World cup in Changwon, South Korea.

•In 2011, she won bronze at the ISSF World Cup in Fort Benning and became the first female Indian shooter who qualified for the 25m pistol event in the London Olympics in 2012.

•In 2010, She had won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

•In 2008, Sarnobat won her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, India.