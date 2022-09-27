Giorgia Meloni: Italy got its first woman Prime Minister

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party won the election on September 25, 2022, and is set to become the first female Prime Minister of Italy. Meloni won the election with a huge margin and that too of a right-wing government.

Giorgia Meloni defeated a strong opponent Mario Draghi. She forged a pre-poll alliance with two parties, Forza Italia led by Silvio Berlusconi, and the League led by Matteo Salvini. As per the reports, the alliance is claimed to get 44%votes, translating to 114 seats. Also to claim a majority in the Italian Senate, a party needs 104 seats.

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. Here are five things you should know about her pic.twitter.com/dUeyGEHn3G — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2022

Italy PM election: Highlights

Meloni’s right-wing alliance with approx 44% of the votes will control both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Giorgia Meloni appears precise to become prime minister but it will be for the president, Sergio Mattarella, to nominate her and that is unlikely to happen before late October. One of the biggest advantages that Meloni’s party had was that they put up one candidate in a constituency, whereas their opponents in the center and the left could not agree on a common position and stood separately. Few years back, the Brothers of Italy won approx 4% of the vote. However, this time they benefited from staying out of the national unity government that collapsed in July. The party’s wonderful success in the vote disguised the fact that her allies' performance was poor, with the League slipping below 9% and Forza even lower. Meloni’s far-right political campaign was significantly accepted by the masses, which ultimately helped her get the victory.

Giorgia Meloni

Meloni was born on January 15, 1977. She is an Italian politician and journalist. Giorgia is a member of the Chamber of Deputies since 2006 and led the Brothers of Italy since 2014. She has also been the president of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party since 2020. Although Meloni has achieved great success to become the prime minister, she lacks considerable experience in administration. Thus, she might face challenges at a time when the country is still in recovery mode.