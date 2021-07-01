This Pakistani City records world's highest temperature: Know all about it

Jacobabad city in Pakistan’s Sindh province records the world's highest temperature, up to almost 52°C (126 Fahrenheit) in midsummers.

The city is located on the Tropic of Cancer, which means that the sun is in close proximity during the summers. The city has a hot desert climate with extremely hot summers and mild winters.

During mid-summer severe heatwaves, the city that has a population of about 200,000 people is forced to retreat inside.

How does the city survive such record-high temperatures?

As per locals, people do not come out of their houses and streets are mostly deserted when the temperature goes beyond 50°C. According to a resident, it gets so hot that one can't stay on his/ her feet outside.

Most of the city hospitals are flooded with heatstroke cases, especially of those whose livelihoods force them to venture out in the scorching heat.

As per experts, with the mixture of heat and humidity, the city has now officially surpassed the temperature threshold that the human body can withstand.

Highest recorded temperature

The highest recorded temperature in Jacobabad is 52.8 °C (127.0 °F). The city's lowest recorded temperature is −3.9 °C (25.0 °F). The highest temperatures are generally recorded in the month of May.