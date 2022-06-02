James Webb Space Telescope Images: First Images from NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to be Released Soon

James Webb Space Telescope First Images: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will send back its first full-colour images and spectroscopic data on July 12, 2022. The telescope is the largest and most complex observatory ever launched into space.

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched by NASA in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on December 25, 2021. The telescope had been going through a six-month period of preparation before it can begin science work. During the period, it was calibrating its instruments to its space environment and aligning its mirrors.

The release of the James Webb Space Telescope images are expected to offer unique moment to the scientists, giving them a view humanity has never seen before. The images will be a culmination of decades of dedication, talent and dreams. Years of effort, mission planning and new technology development have been put into the telescope for this moment when it sends back first images and data, thereby demonstrating its power and begining its science mission of unfolding the infrared universe.

“As we near the end of preparing the observatory for science, we are on the precipice of an incredibly exciting period of discovery about our universe," said Eric Smith, Webb program scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

🗓 July 12 — Save the date!



Count down with us to the big reveal of Webb’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data: https://t.co/hyZAYXvwfN



Want a hint on how Webb will #UnfoldTheUniverse? Read more: https://t.co/tv4SBRv9xI pic.twitter.com/FDDv1poFFa — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) June 1, 2022

READ ALSO: James Webb Space Telescope launch: Know all about world's most powerful space telescope

What will see first?

The James Webb Telescope will send back its first full colour image from 15,00,000 kilometers away. The telescope is so powerful that it is difficult for scientists to predict exactly how the first images will look even though very careful planning was underway for its first images.

According to lead science visuals developer, there are things they are expecting and hoping to see, but with the new high-resolution infrared data, they just won’t know until they see it.

James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful telescope to be ever launched has unprecedented sharpness in its infrared view. It will send back images that will be the first in full colour.

Besides capturing images, it will also be capturing spectroscopic data, detailed information that astronomers can read in light.

The first images are expected to highlight the science themes that inspired the mission and that will be the focus of its work such as the early universe, lifecycle of stars, evolution of galaxies through time and other worlds.

All of Webb’s commissioning data, the data taken while aligning the telescope and preparing its instruments, will be made available publicly.