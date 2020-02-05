Karnataka’s Jan Sevak scheme: All you need to know!

Jan Sevak scheme: The Karnataka cabinet approved the Jan Sevak scheme, a doorstep delivery scheme on February 4, 2020 and launched a website- janasevaka.karnataka.gov.in -to enable easy access to important government services.

The scheme was initially implemented on a pilot basis in Dasarahalli assembly constituency in Bengaluru. It will now be extended to other constituencies including Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Rajajinagar assembly constituencies.

Jan Sevak scheme: All you need to know!

• The Jan Sevak scheme will enable citizens of the state to get home delivery of 53 important government services including issuance of health cards, revenue khatas and marriage registration certificate.

• The beneficiary will have to place the request for the service through the website. The request can also be made through phones.

• After the request is placed, a Jan Sevak or a delivery executive will be assigned to deliver the service to the citizen, who will go to the citizen’s residence and collect the required documents.

• The delivery executive will be carrying a government-issued identity card, a tablet, a thermal printer and a biometric scanner.

• Once the Jan Sevak receives the documents required to process the request, the documents will be uploaded on the backend server of the concerned department.

• It will then be processed by the department and Jan Sevak will then contact the citizen and deliver the required document at a mutually agreed time. There will be no requirement for physical documents.

• The service will cost a citizen Rs 115. The amount is excluding the money required for documentation.

• At present, every ward in Bengaluru will be allocated one Jan Sevak each and then the number will be increased depending on the workload.

Where will the Jan Sevak scheme be implemented?

On a pilot basis, the scheme was implemented in Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli assembly constituency and it will now be extended to three more constituencies-Bommanahalli, Rajajinagar and Mahadevapura- in the first phase of implementation.

In the next phase, the scheme is expected to be extended to all 27 assembly segments in Bengaluru besides Anekal.

Background

The Karnataka government plans to deliver documents like driver's licence and other transport department related documents also at the doorstep. The state government is also considering extending the scheme to other urban local bodies in the state as well.

The citizen-centric scheme was successfully implemented by the Delhi Government earlier. Jaganmohan Reddy’s government in Andhra Pradesh has also initiated a similar doorstep delivery scheme across the state.