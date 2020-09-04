J&K Government sets up Biodiversity Council

The Jammu and Kashmir government on September 2, 2020 set up a 10-member biodiversity council to document the biodiversity of the union territory. The council will maintain a Peoples Biodiversity Register (PBR) with the help of representatives from local governance bodies.

The biodiversity council will function in consultation with National Biodiversity Authority, as per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD). The process to maintain a Peoples Biodiversity Register will be initiated in every Panchayat and municipal committee.

A series of meetings are being organized in almost all Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir for the same.

Biodiversity Council-Composition • The biodiversity council will comprise 10 members including five ex-officio members and five non-official members. The council be headed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Jammu and Kashmir, Mohit Gera. • Jammu and Kashmir's Forest Research Institute Director will serve as the member secretary of the council. The other members of the council will include the chief wildlife warden, a Forest Department representative and others. • The non-official members of the council include former IFS officers - Dr. CM Seth, Dr Sushi Verma, Dr. Anzar Khuroo, Dr Om Prakash Sharma and professor Geeta Sumbli. Term The term of the non-official members of the council will be for a period of three years.

Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council Fund

The Bio-Diversity Council will comprise a fund after the concurrence of the Finance department, which will be known as “Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council Fund”.

All the fees, charges and benefit-sharing amount received by the Council will be credited to the fund.

Other Details

• The work conducted by the biodiversity council will be monitored by the bio-diversity committees at three levels –

- National Biodiversity Authority Headquartered

- J&K Bio-Diversity Council

- Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)

• The committees will be set up in all the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies except for the seven ULB's in Kashmir that have remained unfilled due to “certain reasons.”

As per a J&K official, now they have to register the biodiversity of the union territory in People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) and the process will begin after the constitution of BMC at Panchayat and ULs level, which is the main source of conservation and sustainable harvest of biodiversity.