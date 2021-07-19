J&K High Court renamed as High Court Of Jammu And Kashmir And Ladakh

The Government of India has officially renamed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court as ‘High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh’.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind signed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2021, to effect the change on July 16, 2021 by powers under conferred Section 103 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice notified the order.

Law Ministry's Notification The notification from the Ministry read, “Present nomenclature is found to be rather long-winding and cumbersome. The said nomenclature may be substituted as High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which besides being convenient would also be in consonance with the name pattern followed in other common HCs." The notification also stated that views were sought on the proposal from J&K Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Justice of the High Court. The J&K Lieutenant Governor had through a letter dated on October 27, 2020 and the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor in a letter dated October 20, 2020, had conveyed their agreement to the proposed change in the name of the High Court. The then Chief Justice of the common High Court for Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and the Union Territory of Ladakh had also conveyed her no objection to the proposed name through a letter dated on November 21, 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court

• The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir anyway served as a common court for both union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

• The High Court was first established on March 26. 1928 by letters patent issued by the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir.

• The court's seat shifts between Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu.

• The court has a sanctioned strength of 17 judges, among whom 13 are permanent judges and 4 are additional judges.

• Justice Pankaj Mittal is the current Chief Justice of the High Court since January 4, 2021.