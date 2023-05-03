Machine Learning Startup ‘Inflection AI’ Built a ‘Pi Chatbot’, Mustafa Suleyman Calls it ‘Personal Intelligence’

Inflection AI, a human-computer interaction company has recently added a talkative agent to its business projects. The Artificial Intelligence Machine named ‘Pi Chatbot’ has been introduced as a personal interactive experience. Pi stands for “Personal Intelligence” while Mustafa Suleyman, the company’s CEO asserted that he operates one of the world’s largest language models.

According to the official reports, Pi Chatbot is considered the company’s first widely released product and it is accessible to global users only in the English language so far. This AI agent will not only act as an active listener but will also help users with solutions to their real-life problems or questions.

Moreover, this digital Pi Chatbot can provide factual and solid answers and it is claimed to be more personal than other chatbots like GPT-4 launched by OpenAI, Microsoft’s Bing or even Bard by Google.

Humans should be amplified by AI, not replaced.



What if we each had our own personal intelligence (Pi) to cultivate and amplify our better selves?



Today, @mustafasuleymn, Karén Simonyan & the @inflectionAI team debut @heypi_ai, a kind, personal AI that calibrates to your needs. https://t.co/zMizpQGTiA — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) May 2, 2023

Chatterbox Chatbot

The first release of a kind and understanding machine that is capable of doing deep conversations with humans about their issues. Users can share feedback and can inquire about anything.

The motive behind creating this intelligent supercomputer is to present emotive and completely human-like experiences to people across the world. Inflection AI firm declared that this chatbot is not for decoding, essays or any research-related materials in fact this system is highly built for ordinary human conversations concerning day-to-day activities.

A Unique Robot

The CEO, Mr Suleyman reveals that this newly designed bot is different in its features as it focuses on the individual rather than complex data workings. Additionally, he says that Pi can assist in sorting out the schedule.

It is simple yet unique in its own way as its features include helping people in learning new skills and also preparing them for important meetings. This is a great step taken by this company as it stands distinct among the complicated versions of AI that have been recently rising in the market.

Talk with Pi at https://t.co/wYpgcXdB1t, or by text at

+1 (314) 333-1111



This is just a first version. We will have a lot to learn. So please let us know what you think.



Read more at https://t.co/Nci06Lntox — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleymn) May 2, 2023

Inflection AI venture has been combinedly founded by American entrepreneur Reid Garrett Hoffman and Mustafa Suleyman, DeepMind’s Co-founder and Current Head. The market is already filled with several challengers such as Anthropic’s Claude or Quora’s Poe. These AI systems have not been welcomed due to their wrong information.

They undoubtedly provide a wide range of customer services like copywriting and education however many complained that they lack actual data and are biased. The AI industry is rapidly growing as we all see today with its new models launching at such a fast rate. As per the latest updates, the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton left his Google role and he also laid out warnings about the highly infectious risks involved with its usage.

Futuristic AI Tool

Mustafa Suleyman has a bright vision for his company as he observed that small talk or chats like weather or trip discussions are a bit mundane. So he planned to come up with something which talks about life’s problems and also gives positive guidance and support on the same.

Almost a year ago, he set off the ideas and questioned himself that what are the core systems that make a good conversation. Inflection AI is offering Pi for free without any token restrictions. The company has used Microsoft Azure for its cloud infrastructure.

When Pi was asked in a trial how an employee can inform his/her boss about resignation. The bot answered with supportive expressions and checked on what induced the employee to plan to quit and whether they are sure of it or not. It is a very honest and encouraging chatbot built to bring transformation in the Ai field.

Also Read: AI Godfather Geoffrey Hinton Drops Out of Google, Highlights Perils of Machinery