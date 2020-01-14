Kaifi Azmi: Know Everything About Legendary Poet on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Kaifi Azmi in News: Google celebrated 101st birth anniversary of India’s famous poet, lyricist, and activist Kaifi Azmi on January 14, 2020. Google has prepared a special doodle on his 101st birth anniversary. Kaifi Azmi was one of the most famous poets of the 20th century. He wrote his first poem at the age of 11 years only. At that time, Kaifi Azmi was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India Movement.

Kaifi Azmi’s Google Doodle Kaifi Azmi’s Doodle has been prepared as a tribute to the legendary poet. Google writes in today's doodle that Kaifi Azmi was an Indian poet, social change advocate, and a songwriter. He became one of the most renowned poets of his time. He also made various humanitarian efforts to impact people’s lives.

About Kaifi Azmi

• He was born on January 14, 1919, in Mizwan village of Azamgarh. His real name was Akhtar Hussain Rizvi.

• Kaifi Azmi was fond of writing poems since childhood. He started taking part in poetry reciting events during his teenage.

• Kaifi Azmi later moved to Mumbai to write in an Urdu newspaper.

• His first collection of poems 'Jhankar' was published in 1943.

• Kaifi Azmi later became a member of the Progressive Writers' Association who used to write to bring socio-economic reforms.

• Kaifi Azmi is the father of Bollywood's famous actress Shabana Azmi.

Awards and Honours

Kaifi Azmi was honored many awards for his works. He won three Filmfare Awards, the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education and India's highest literary honor the Sahitya Academy Fellowship. Kaifi Azmi was honored with National Film Award for Best Lyricist for 'Saat Hindustani' (1969).

Kaifi Azmi’s famous works

Kaifi Azmi wrote first song for 'Buzdil Film' in 1951- 'Roate-Roote Badal Gaye Raat'. Later, he wrote songs for many films including 'Kagaz Ke Phool' 'Haqiqat', ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’, ‘Hanste Jakhm' ‘Aakhri Khat’ and ‘Heer Ranjha' among many others.